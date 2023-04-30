Premiered on Prime Video with few honors, for a change, despite the attractiveness of its topical topic, ‘El poder’ is a good example of a series that starts off strong and plummets as the chapters progress, to go up slightly in its final stretch, on the way to the outcome. The first three episodes engage, they raise various situations that can end up intertwining, for the good of the story as a whole, but the elaborate initial introductions of the characters and their circumstances end up inexplicably diluted. The always effective Toni Colette leads a choral cast that does not have any more brilliant stars in its credits, except for the vindicable John Leguizamo for the very coffee growers.

The face of two films as different as ‘Muriel’s Wedding’, the film that made her known, and ‘Hereditary’, where she also plays a bewildered mother (in a macabre tale), puts a face on a mayoress with character who He wants to oppose the Senate in the middle of a world crisis that is given by an apparently supernatural power that some young women, including his daughter, acquire. Empowered girls are capable of emitting electricity with their fingers, but this magical gift, a weapon of defense and attack depending on how you look at it, is seen as a threat in a patriarchal society. As with the mutants in the Marvel comics – and the movies – the fact of being different looks potentially dangerous, as if we were going back to the days of hunting and burning witches.

Far from setting up a true coven, ‘El poder’ kicks off with energy, managing an attractive premise that starts from a novel written by the British author Naomi Alderman, who also participates in the scripts of nine chapters with irregular results that do not express the possibilities of the story, as already happened in the failed ‘Y: The Last Man’, canceled by Disney+ after a first season (its premise described the possibility of a world governed by women after the other half of the population disappeared). Here the excessive morality clouds the reflection. It is inevitable to relate what we see to current problems, but there are moments of extreme sensationalism that divert attention. Different lives and situations in different countries, some invented, so that there are no diplomatic clashes -although we can perfectly intuit which borders we are on-, they do not always cross.

Colette’s story -comfortable in her role, as the entire cast seems to be- is set in the USA, the land of freedom, the only setting that seems civilized compared to the rest, where women with powers drop like flies. in demonstrations, and are persecuted because their new physical ability may be a step towards true equality. There is a terrifying streamer, from the extreme right, who spreads panic among men (it is not easy to think of a real one). Frightened by the possibility of losing his privileges, the macho reacts violently in some scenes that do not use the voiceover, the ellipsis or some resource so that they do not seem like a sample of torture porn, a handicap for which this writes from a point of view emotional.

The major crack



With great power comes great responsibility. The debate that arises, social injustices and the balance of forces, is interesting, with the inevitable politics involved, but, as we anticipated, from the fourth chapter an important crack opens in the tone of ‘El poder’ and there are passages that seem unpleasant in his exposition, especially when it comes to a story that worries about the control of the female body. Predictability breaks, the dialogues are unnecessarily long and the underlining prevails without it being necessary. There are plot lines that appear and disappear. Some characters, and their daily lives, do not make an appearance throughout several chapters. The spotlight comes and goes, not always with the same appeal. A greater connection between the stories and a more daring assembly is missing in an ambitious production, with unquestionable potential, which moves between drama and psychological thriller with some modest action scenes and a fantastic touch, something anecdotal in terms of visual effects.

While the thread of mother courage in politics leaves the US as an advanced society, with its ethically reprehensible but inconspicuous stumbling blocks, the rest of the planet is notoriously corrupt third world countries. Arrogance and colonialism appear, indirectly. In London, the daughter of a mobster uses her ability to emit lightning from her hands to get revenge for the murder of her mother in a reckoning. Meanwhile, in Africa and Asia there are riots and executions everywhere. The spark that ignites the revolution in turn opens the ban on violence against women with power (or without it). They are no longer the supposed fairer sex, with the opportunity to electrocute those who defame them, after centuries of oppression. Governments get nervous about the possible imbalance in the system while the media take aim where it interests them and agitate public opinion. Auli’i Cravalho (‘Crush’), Toheeb Jimoh (‘Ted Lasso’), Josh Charles (‘The City Is Ours’), Eddie Marsan (‘Vesper’), Ria Zmitrowicz (‘Infamy’), Zrinka Cvitešić ( ‘Lost in London’) and Halle Bush, among other names, complete the artistic team of a carefully directed series that can be seen on automatic pilot from its equator.