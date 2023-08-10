Humidity hangs heavy in the air as summer comes to South Florida. Evening thunder can be heard.

Then something magical happens: the mango trees bear fruit. In good years, they produce so much that people give away mangoes in their gardens. Some pack them in boxes to mail to loved ones. Others offer homemade pies.

This has been a very good year.

In June, Zak Stern, founder of Zak the Baker, his Miami bakery, invited customers to bring six local mangoes in exchange for a loaf of bread. He started receiving around 200 a day. “I think we have enough mango jam for the next five years,” he said.

Miami’s summer drives away tourists and part-time residents who only want to experience the glorious winter. The streets become emptier. The days get slower. The reward for the enduring locals who stay year-round, sweating and suffering during hurricane season, comes in the form of the alluring mango, hanging from trees in home gardens, streets, and shopping malls.

“This is a gift to those who stay behind,” Stern said.

What he and other South Florida mango lovers appreciate most about the season is how sharing a beloved fruit brings people together in a multinational city with few widely shared traditions. Mangoes remind immigrants of the places they left behind — and help them feel that Miami, with its many cultures and languages, is home.

“People originally from tropical countries—say, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, or Latin America—grow mangoes,” said Jonathan H. Crane, a tropical fruit crop specialist at the University of Florida’s Center for Tropical Research and Education, in Homestead, south of Miami. “So there is a connection to the mangoes from his childhood.”

Almost everyone has mango stories. Stern likes to eat them over the sink, the juice dripping down his chin. To try to protect his East Indian mango tree from hungry wildlife, Xavier Murphy, who is from Jamaica, went so far one year as to use a life-size cutout of a member of his children’s Jonas Brothers band as a scarecrow. (It worked for a while.) Natalia Martínez-Kalinina, who was born in Cuba, bakes mango pies in honor of her grandmother, who gave away buckets of mangoes every summer in Cuba.

“It’s become a really nice community exchange,” Martinez-Kalinina said. “People text me saying, ‘I’ve got mangoes, do you need more for mango pies?’”

Mangoes originated in India and Southeast Asia and were spread throughout the world by settlers—including, in the mid-19th century, South Florida, where wealthy landowners believed they could potentially be economically profitable.

But workers in the Bahamas and Cuba also brought seeds in their pockets because the fruit reminded them of home, said Timothy P. Watson, a professor of English at the University of Miami.

Florida mangos dominated the US market until Hurricane Andrew destroyed nearly half the state’s orchards in 1992. International trade agreements made it cheaper to import mangoes from Latin America and the Caribbean. There may be 1,500 acres left in the Florida mango industry, Crane said.

Though commercial operations have withered, mangoes still thrive in backyards and in the small specialty market, Crane said, as mango lovers demand varieties not found in grocery stores.

“I like everything but being bored,” said Walter Zill, 81, who sells mangoes of the 40 or so varieties he grows. “A person can eat many mangoes without ever getting tired of them.”

PATRICIA MAZZEI

THE NEW YORK TIMES