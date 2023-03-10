Relatively recently Telegram released an update. Now, the app developed by the durov brothers made available to its millions of users its most recent version 9.5where the mode of energy saving.

There is no doubt that one of the characteristics that is most appreciated in cell phones is the performance of their battery. However, there are many applications that consume large amounts of cell phone energy, this being a great advantage for those who spend hours and hours in front of the screen of their smartphone.

Thinking about this, the team behind Telegram implemented a new tool that allows you to save battery when using the instant messaging platform to, in this way, make the battery of smartphones perform more.

Despite the fact that the instant messaging application’s power saving mode is specially designed for less powerful or old cell phones, the truth is that it is useful on any mobile device.

However, you must bear in mind that, precisely, in order to consume less battery when using Telegram, the electronic application will stop the animations that pertain to specific functions, such as stickers, animated emojis and GIFs that occur automatically.

In addition, the real-time messaging platform will also do without interface animations, which are those that appear on the screen when, for example, one of your contacts sends you a message or makes a call.

In this sense, the energy saving in Telegram will have two options: on the one hand, it allows you to configure the app so that when it goes below a certain percentage of battery they stop the animations; and, on the other hand, has controls with which you can manually disable different types of animations.

Activate the energy saving mode in Telegram

To activate the power saving mode in Telegram, follow these steps:

Enter the Telegram app on your cell phone

Open the options menu, which is located at the top of the screen, and click on the “Settings” option. (In the case of iPhone “Settings” is in the lower tabs of the platform

Within “Settings”, select the “Energy saving” option, which appears with the icon of a battery

After that, on the configuration screen you will see that at the top you can choose the battery percentage from which the energy saving mode is activated, and with this all animations are deactivated

Below this, you can see all the animations of the messaging app, which you can manually disable permanently and independently without specifically activating power saving mode. You should keep in mind that some of the animations have subtypesso you will have to unfold them to deactivate them individually.