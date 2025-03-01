Just a few days after his hopeful renewal, the Third season of The Lord of the Rings: the power rings He has begun to share details about his new chapters, including the signing of two renowned Hollywood actors.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays neighbor in the series Stranger Things, It will appear in the new plots set in the Middle Earth, being pointed out by many as a possible elf. This interpreter continues to participate in the phenomena of the moment, after also collaborating in the past in Sagas as Twilight and Fantastic animalsas well as in great successes such as Sweeney Todd: The Diabolic Barber of Fleet Street.

Apart from Campbell Bower, the actor Eddie Marsan It also lands in the Prime Video series. An actor that many know for previous jobs such as Welcome to the end of the world, Snow White and the hunter’s legend or more recently the series Heartstopper.

“Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power For the next third season of the series, currently in preproduction and with the filming scheduled to begin this spring“, points out the official account of the series on Instagram.

Amazon already announced that the filming will take place in a new location in Shepperton Studios, in Surrey County (England). In addition, the company also reported that The address chair will be occupied by Charlotte Brändström (Shogun, The Witcher), SANAA HAMRI (The Time Wheel, The Bondsman) and Stefan Schwartz (The Boys, The Walking Dead).

Everything indicates that the new chapters They could land in prime video at the end of 2026 or already in 2027where we can learn more about the creation of the unique ring and the bad arts of Sauron to take the control of Arda.

