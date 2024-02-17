Fortnite has achieved a series of impressive collaborations over the past few years. From Terminator, through Halo, to LeBron James. Now, just a few days ago, we saw the arrival of the Ninja Turtles, and everything seems to indicate that another famous group would arrive at Battle Royale, Well now there is talk of a collaboration with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

According to members of the Xbox Era podcast, Fortnite's next collaboration would be with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Although at the moment there is no official information about it, this makes a lot of sense, since the group is one of the most popular worldwide, and it goes hand in hand with the visual style of the Epic Games title.

However, it would be better if you don't wait for the Power Rangers tomorrow, since it has been mentioned that this collaboration would be part of the next season of Fortnite, which will begin next March 8. Along with this, it is unknown if this grouping would arrive as part of the season pass, or if they would be skins that we only find in the game store.

We just have to wait for more information to come to light, something that will probably happen next month.. Along with this, we must not forget that some rumors come true, but at a later date than thought. On related issues, Nintendo refuses to collaborate with Fortnite. Likewise, Disney makes a massive investment in Epic Games.

I hope this rumor becomes a reality. I would love to see Power Rangers in Fortnite. Not only are the skins something interesting, but you could also make the emoticon of the poses. Considering its popularity, we would surely see the costumes from the first series.

Via: Xbox Era