Although for many there are only power Rangers originals from the 90s, this property has never stopped growing, and new characters continue to be introduced to this day. This is the case with The Death Ranger, who will star in a new comic in the series. The interesting thing is that he will be the first non-binary character in the entire saga.

Recently, it was revealed that Paul Allor, a writer who has worked on series such as TMNT and GI Joe, as well as Kath Lobo, a renowned artist, have teamed up to create Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Rangercomic that will begin to be published from next August 22, 2022. This story introduces us to The Death Ranger, who will be in charge of representing the non-binary community in the world of Power Rangers. This is the description offered from the comic:

“The legendary Omega Rangers defended the universe from evil thousands of years ago, all six of them using their elemental powers to protect others from sinister forces. But everything changes when a key member is seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers’ greatest enemy. How does this Ranger connect to what is locked away in the mysterious Omega Vault in Safehaven so many millennia later, when it all converges in the comic book milestone Charge to 100?

NEW BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT! thissummer, @KathLobo and I bring you the tragic and ancient origin of THE DEATH RANGER! So thrilled to be back in the MMPR world again, working with @DafnaDOOM, @Gwenisms and the whole @boomstudios crew! Anyway, prepare to have your heart ripped out. pic.twitter.com/YLsP6aDHu5 — Paul Allor Loves You 🏳️‍🌈 (@PaulAllor) May 20, 2022

At the moment it is unknown if The Death Ranger will reach another medium in the future. Maybe in a TV series? This is a big step for the non-binary community. It’s no secret that this group hasn’t been widely represented in pop culture. However, this is only the beginning. It only remains to be seen how well this character performs, although with a name like The Death Ranger, it seems that we will see someone quite interesting.

Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger will be on sale from next August 22, 2022. In related topics, you can learn more about the Power Rangers here.

A representation of this type is good. The Power Rangers have always been one of the most loved characters by the public. Each generation has its favourites, in my case it is SPD. Now, new people will be able to admire The Death Ranger.

Via: Paul Allor