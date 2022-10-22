The voice of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, echoed in the Great Hall of the People. With a decided and intoned “Comrades!”, the president greeted the 2,379 delegates and began the Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP).

The conclave, which began a week ago and will end on October 22, takes place every five years and is a key event for the Asian giant. There, the country’s road map is drawn for the next five years. “I will now deliver the report to the 20th National Congress,” Xi began.

Minutes earlier, the slow applause of the two thousand attendees set the pace for the entrance to the president’s room, who is preparing to get a third term as Secretary General of the Communist Party and, by the way, leader of the country.

This is an unprecedented fact, since Chinese leaders usually only serve two consecutive terms. But, after seven days, this Saturday (around 10 pm today in Colombia) Xi is expected to be ratified again in office, becoming the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. And, if there is no surprise, the decisions that are announced will take effect from March 2023.

TIME it is one of the few foreign media authorized in the CPC Congress to report what happens inside the event. According to the government, at least 750 reporters from around the world and another 1,750 from China signed up, but only some were able to access (including this newspaper) the press rooms and the opening.

The journalists arrived two days earlier at a “health bubble”, a place that cannot be left due to biosecurity measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a kind of group quarantine. Every day you have to take a PCR test and you enter the hotel with your eyes, through a biometric registry.

That Sunday morning was cool in Beijing. Winter feels strong these days: with a lot of wind, low temperatures in the early hours and strong winds. The streets were closed and the authorities had a special corridor to enter the so-called first ring, where the historic Tiananmen Square is located.

On some pedestrian bridges, red banners with yellow characters were seen quoting phrases from President Xi Jinping and talking about the achievements of the CCP. To witness the event, journalists enter through the imposing gate of Zhengyangabout 250 meters from the gate of Qianmenanother emblematic place in Beijing.

The red color during the Congress has been predominant. On each side of the Zhengyang gate, on the outside, there were 15 flagpoles with a star at the top, holding 15 Chinese flags. The security control at the entrance requires the presentation of the press card and to go through a metal detector.

Arrival of the Chinese president to the Congress of the Communist Party.

Before Xi gave his long-awaited speech, a millimetric and calculated protocol took place that members of the Political Bureau and officials of the Central Committee staged on the main stage.

It was the protocol for serving tea, something coordinated in advance and with impressive precision. It looked like a wrist watch and with a harmony that denotes rigorous prior preparation. The drink for that day had been prepared exclusively for that moment. It was a mix between jasmine tea and black tea.

Right after, at 9:40 am, a bell rang, putting everyone on alert. On a blue screen to the right of the stage, a number appeared: 2,379, which referred to the number of delegates and guests in the venue. The bell lasted at least a minute. Some colleagues jokingly thought it looked like one of those doorbells that herald the start of a play. It was not for less. Ten minutes later, the second doorbell rang. At that moment the members of the Central Committee entered and took their places.

At that moment, President Xi Jinping entered the room. He was wearing a dark blue suit, a white shirt and a red tie.. She walked over to sit in the center chair at the long front table. Her seat was the largest and farther apart than the rest. To his right was Li Keqiang, the current premier—or top leader of China’s State Council—who was in charge of giving the introduction.

The president’s speech was broadcast throughout the country.

Speech

They were also the former Chinese premier Wen Jiabao, 80 years old; former President Hu Jintao, aged 79, and former State Councilor and former member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Political Bureau, Song Ping, 105 years old.

Some journalists were surprised by the absence of former President Jiang Zemin, who was present five years ago and used a magnifying glass to read the president’s speech. After some additional protocol acts, Xi Jinping began his speech.

His speech lasted an hour and 44 minutes, less than the previous congress in 2017 when he spoke for three and a half hours. His arms and hands were always firm on the lectern. He raised his head at times because he knew he had a camera in front of him.

The biggest applause that was heard was when President Xi referred to the “peaceful reunification of Taiwan” – as the situation has been cataloged from the CCP. But also, when he said that with the “dynamics of covid zero” he put “people’s lives above many other things.” His voice increased the tone in certain fragments, such as when he said that “the world is once again at a historical crossroads” and made reference to “hegemony and authoritarianism” in various international events.

The president repeated the word “security” at least 91 times, well above “economy”, one of the most pronounced five years ago. He only said the word “covid” three times and “development” he mentioned it 183 times.

He highlighted the three great moments of the last decade during his tenure: the centenary of the Communist Party of China that was celebrated last year; the establishment of socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era —the name given to his thought and that could be raised to the same level as that of Mao Zedong with possible reforms to the constitution—, and to ensure that society is “modestly accommodated ” and extreme poverty has been eradicated in the country.

The president prepares the way to lead China for the third consecutive term.

He also spoke of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, emphasizing the “achievements of the policy of one country, two systems”; the fight against corruption, described as one of his greatest banners in the last decade; the ideological keys of the party based on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era —as his thought has been cataloged— and the objectives set for China to be a “modern socialist state” in 2035.

When the speech ended, the thousands of people in the room applauded him again until he sat down in his chair at the central table. Li Keqiang took the floor and said that the new communist congress had started. Instantly, the military band played the anthem again and the session ended. It is expected that among the announcements, which will be announced in the next few hours, details will be given about the remodeling of the party’s leadership, the fate of the next prime minister and that Xi will be ratified.

DAVID ALEJANDRO LOPEZ BERMUDEZ

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO

BEIJING

* Invitation from the Chinese Embassy in Colombia