Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Puppies, cats, makeup, musical groups… and books?

The algorithms personalized of Tik Tok They are for absolutely all tastes, especially for readers who are looking for recommendations to read in booktok.

Laura Reyna, public affairs manager at Tik Tok with the tiktoker o BookToker, Michelle @morraquelee showed how the community of readers use the social network to discover their new favorite book in a presentation of the FIL Guadalajara 2022.

TikTok has become a platform that is not only used to pass the time, but as a social network for “consultation” in different ways.

This is the case of Michelle, who one day decided to upload a book review and went from zero followers to 5,000.

“I was a girl who recorded the videos in her room […] You just need a lot of emotion for what you do and choose a topic, ”he explained.

“It was understood that the fact of reading was a very lonely act and today more than ever I can say no, the readers We have a great community that embraces us.”

Laura explained that the world of booktokwhich is a hashtag Within the platform, it reached more than 90 billion book searches in all languages.

But this is not only a benefit for book consumers or Tik Tok users, since they assured that they have supported emerging writers and writers.

“We began to accompany them in the launch of the books.”

“We began to be at fairs and at that moment we realized the power of the community, because what began to happen is that the community is real, and when we present ourselves there is a world of readers”, explained Laura.

In addition, the platform has served not only to recommend emerging writers, or new books, but also to bring classic books or old songs back to life.

“The possibility of an old book or song being reborn is possible thanks to TikTok,” they explained.

“As you saw it on TikTok” is now a specific site in bookstores around the world.