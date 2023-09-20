President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the members of the UN Security Council this Wednesday, September 20, including Russia, which has been invading his country for almost 19 months. The Ukrainian leader urged changes within the United Nations, including overcoming the power of the veto of an aggressor state. Additionally, he proposed a ten-point peace plan calling for the withdrawal of all Russian troops and mercenaries from the occupied territories.

574 days of war in Ukraine are 574 reasons to vote in favor of changes in the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president thus referred to the need to intervene against the power of the veto that Russia exercises and with which it hinders resolutions and measures against the invasion of its neighboring country that began on February 24, 2022.

“Russia will never voluntarily suspend this stolen privilege, the Assembly should have real power to overcome the veto, this is the first step, it is impossible to end the war because all efforts are vetoed by the aggressor or those who support the aggression (…) The veto is misused by one member and it is Russia,” declared Zelensky, while explaining the reasons for promoting reforms within the UN Security Council and before the United Nations General Assembly.

Among the changes, Zelensky also proposed preventive sanctions, for when a member state reports a threat of aggression.

The leader of the attacked country stressed that although the bloodshed in his country is enormous and millions of people have been displaced as a result of Moscow’s actions, his experience serves to prevent possible similar attacks in the future in other nations and have a response procedure.

During his speech, the Ukrainian president also outlined some points of his ten-point peace plan, which highlighted “the complete withdrawal of all Russian troops, including the Russian fleet from the Black Sea and the withdrawal of all Russian mercenary groups from the sovereign territory of Ukraine and its recognized borders of 1991.”

Guterres: Russia increases nuclear threat and creates fissures in our multipolar world

Before Zelensky, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, intervened, arguing that the war ordered by Vladimir Putin against Ukraine “is a clear violation of the United Nations charter and international law that is aggravating geopolitical tensions and divisions.” , threatening regional stability, increasing the nuclear threat and creating deep fissures in our increasingly multipolar world.”

In this sense, Guterres stressed that with its actions the Kremlin is negatively interfering in a key moment for the planet, in which cooperation and commitment are essential to face global challenges such as the climate crisis, unprecedented levels of inequality and disruptive technologies. .

However, Russia’s invasion has continued with systematic attacks against civilians, which, far from contributing to the solutions that the world needs, has serious consequences for the region, as well as effects at a global level.

The secretary general highlighted that investigations by UN agencies have found evidence of human rights violations, “including sexual rape, executions and the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.”

Russian hostilities have “devastated the economy and turned agricultural areas into minefields, this must end immediately,” he added.

As a result, almost half of Ukrainians need humanitarian aid and more than 6 million citizens have fled their country.