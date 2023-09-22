The supposed performance of the nintendo switch 2 could be quite far from the Xbox Series S, according to rumors circulating online. Speaking in a recent video of Youtube, RedGamingTech provided additional information on the console’s specifications, revealing how the console’s chip will be a hybrid combination Ampere-Lovelace with some unknown modifications.

When docked, console performance is approximately within 15% of the device’s range. Xbox Series Sbut only with the help of NVIDIA DLSS and not to native resolutions. In handheld mode, the console’s performance is comparable to that of the ASUS ROG Ally laptop.

Talking about storage nintendo switch 2, RedGamingTech mentions that it could have between 256 and 512 eMMC, but it is not sure if it has already been decided or if the console will launch with two different configurations. Finally, as we have already heard, the next console Nintendo will be able to deploy ray tracing, but its impact on performance will require optimizations and NVIDIA DLSS so that games run smoothly with ray tracing enabled.

Most of the specifications of the nintendo switch 2 detailed in the video RedGamingTech They match the reports shared so far, so there’s a good chance he’s right about other things we haven’t heard about yet.

However, since Nintendo has not yet revealed the new console, we must take everything with caution.

Via: WCCFTech

Editor’s note: Get used to it because there will be many rumors like this coming out, don’t believe everything completely but gather the information to discover what sounds possible and what sounds crazy, as was the case when the Switch 2 would have the power of a PS5 on laptop.