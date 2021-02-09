Sony’s next-gen console has outperformed gaming laptops based on current Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards. This is reported by the Notebook Check edition.

The journalists decided to check the performance and power consumption of laptops based on Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 video cards, and compare the results with the PlayStation 5. As a result, the authors came to the conclusion that the superior computers are inferior to the Sony game console.

Related materials It’s time to get out Sony has released the PlayStation 5. How did the next generation of consoles come about and what to play on it?

To unleash the maximum power of the devices, the specialists launched Astro Playroom and The Witcher 3 games on the tested devices at 1080 pixels. The PS5 was found to consume about 47 watts in standby mode – more than any gaming PC. For comparison, the Gigabyte Aero 17 with the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card consumed a maximum of 33 watts in standby mode.

In games, the PlayStation 5 also outperformed the competition. The Sony set-top box consumed about 180-200 watts, while the performance of the leader among computers – Schenker XMG Neo 17 with GeForce RTX 3070 – did not exceed 187 watts. The PS5 consumed 225 watts maximum in tests, while at the moment Schenker XMG Neo 17 managed to bring it to 259 watts.

Journalists have identified a correlation between power consumption and the performance of gaming gadgets. “The PS5 scores demonstrate how close the console is in terms of power to gaming stations,” said the author of the test. Experts have noticed that some gaming computers cost five times more than a Sony console.

Earlier analysts and journalists at Bloomberg said that the deficit in the game console market could last until the end of the year. This is due to the crisis in the microprocessor market caused by the coronavirus pandemic, due to which demand exceeds supply.