After the previous two thrillers in the seventh and eighth games, this game took a much quieter course. Gukesh chose the strategic Catalan opening for the first time and puzzled the world champion with an unusual move. After White’s 19th move, Gukesh had some advantage, but after his somewhat hasty continuation, Ding found a clear way to solve all the problems: a clear drawn position emerged on the board. A well-played game by both sides, although not particularly exciting. Now the opponents can gather strength on the coming rest day before the “hot phase” of the all-important last four games follows on Saturday.