It is the highest precision artillery shell available in the American arsenal. And, for almost two months, it has also been making military fortunes for the Ukrainian army. Kiev has in fact been abundantly supplied with Excalibur missiles by the United States and is using them with enormous effectiveness against the Russian outposts in Donbass. The Excalibur is a very precise satellite-guided weapon used for the first time in Iraq in 2017. Capable of hitting a target over 40 kilometers away and with a minimum margin of error (2 meters according to reports).



00:38