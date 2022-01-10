And in its 79 year, the Golden Globes closed their doors. Cornered after a year of controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) turned one of the industry’s most recognized awards shows into a private event. They did it because there wasn’t much to brag about – there was no red carpet, nominees and celebrities turned their backs on organizers, and only a handful of people witnessed the awards, which weren’t broadcast on TV or the internet after. that the association was criticized for its lack of diversity and for the lack of transparency of its leadership.

It was a dull night. There were no gala clothes to talk about, there were no speeches by nervous actors who won an unexpected award. Fragments of the tapes that the HFPA recognized were also missing. Not even a Zoom connection to the artists. Tonight’s has been the facelift of an organization that, in his words, has “been recognizing excellence in film and television for 79 years and will continue to do so for many years to come.”

The absences make it difficult to rescue something memorable from a ceremony whose transmission was limited to social networks and a blog on the Globes page. The awards were presented by officials from various civil society organizations that have received financial support from the HFPA, which has come under public scrutiny after years of operating in the dark. The association has boasted this Sunday of having donated 50 million dollars during the last 25 years. The organization derives its highest income from the payment of rights (about $ 27 million in 2020) that NBC makes from broadcasting the awards. This year, however, television announced to critics that it would not broadcast the gala. This Sunday a game of the American football league occupied the space.

In the film category, Steven Spielberg’s version of West side story it was among the favorites of the 100 HFPA members, with three accolades. She won the Best Comedy or Musical Movie and won the awards for Best Actress, for Rachel Zewgler’s Maria, and Best Supporting Actress, for Ariana DeBose.

Benedict Cumberbatch, in ‘The Power of the Dog’. NETFLIX (Europa Press)

The power of the dog, directed by New Zealander Jane Campion also won three balloons. Netflix’s dark western, based on a book by Thomas Savage, won the Best Drama Film and Director trophy, something that Campion had also achieved in 1994 for his third film, The piano.

Nicole Kidman became the most awarded actress at the Golden Globes tonight after winning the fifth award of 17 nominations, this one for her portrayal of the popular television comedian, Lucille Ball, in Being The Ricardos, with Javier Bardem. The best actor award has also gone to another performance in a biopic. Will Smith did it after giving life to Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, in King richard.

HBO reigns on television

At the television awards, HBO again prevailed easily. The second season of Succession won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series in addition to acting awards for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook (supporting actress), who play Kendall and Siobhan, two brothers who fight for power within the family business, headed by his father, media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The same network has triumphed in the comedy categories with Hacks, a series about the generational clash between a veteran comedian and a young writer who is forced to write jokes. Jean Smart won the performance award in this category while Kate Winslet triumphed for Mare of Eastown for Best Actress in a Miniseries.

As of February 2021, the HFPA did not have a single black member. This was one of the data that caused the most controversy in Hollywood. Many believed this explained the lack of diversity in awards and nominations. Following criticism, the organization added 21 new members after years of rejecting new members. Tonight the leader of an organization that fights against discrimination was part of the low-key ceremony to “invite the industry to a new coalition to achieve equity”.

The Underground Railroad, the television debut of Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar Moonlight, It won Best Television Miniseries with a harsh history of the slave-owning South of America and the route black people used as an escape from plantations to freedom. MJ Rodriguez has also made history by becoming the first transgender to win a Globe for the popular series. Poseby FX, set in the ballrooms of the eighties in New York. The series, which had been a critical and audience phenomenon since its premiere in 2018, had gone empty-handed in previous editions. Tonight the Golden Globes of Oblivion did her justice with the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

The HFPA has turned the page and is looking towards its 80th birthday in 2023. Will the controversy have faded by then?

List of winners of the Golden Globes by category

Best Drama Movie

The power of the dog

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Will Smith, King richard

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

West side story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Best director

Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best drama series

Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Comedy Series

Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Actress in a Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso

Best miniseries

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

O Yeong-su, The Squid Game

Best soundtrack

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Movie Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best animated film

Charm

Best Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

Best Original Song

No time to die, of No time to die.