This Tuesday, the Hollywood Academy revealed the nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscars, whose winners will be announced on March 27. ‘El Poder del Perro’ (‘The Power of the Dog’), by filmmaker Jane Campion was the film with the most nominations, with a total of 12 nominations. It is followed by ‘Duna’, by Denis Villeneuve with ten nominations and ‘Belfast’ along with ‘West Side Story’, with seven each.

The Film Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for the prestigious ceremony that will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles. This year, ten films will compete in the Best Picture category compared to eight or nine in previous years. The actors, directors and singers of the films in competition reacted with great emotion to their nominations.

With its 12 nominations, ‘The Power of the Dog’, a psychological western broadcast on Netflix, leads the nominations. He will compete, among other awards, for best picture, best director, best actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), best supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst) and best supporting actor (Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee).

With these nominations, New Zealand director Jane Campion became the first woman to be nominated twice for best direction. In 1993 she was nominated for her film ‘El piano’, which ultimately did not win the statuette.









‘The Power of the Dog’ is a story based on the homonymous novel by Thomas Savage from 1967. It takes place in Montana, in 1925, and tells the story of two brothers who share a ranch. When one of the brothers marries a widow who comes to live on the ranch with her son, tensions begin to build between the brother and her sister-in-law.

Kristen Dunst reacted to her nomination: “Being honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and myself to earn our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams.”

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, meanwhile, stated, “Where do I start… I’m just ecstatic. This is beyond my imagination.”





‘Duna’ closely follows ‘The Power of the Dog’ in nominations

Adapted from the American novel by Frank Herbert, the big-budget film received ten nominations, for Best Picture, Best Adapted Scenario, Best Editing or Best Original Score. However, its director Denis Villeneuve was not nominated for best director.

The science fiction film takes place on Arrakis, a very dangerous desert planet, and tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man, who must travel to the planet to secure his family’s future. On Arrakis there is a fight for a resource that allows the power of humanity to be multiplied by ten.





‘Belfast’ and ‘Love Without Barriers’, third in nominations

With seven nominations, Kenneth Branagh’s film ‘Belfast’, inspired by his youth in 1960s Northern Ireland, came in third place. Just like the remake of ‘Love without Barriers’, by Steven Spielberg.

The director of ‘Belfast’ thanked the nominations: “It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards. Today I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents, how proud they were to be Irish and how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honor, just like I was.”

‘Encanto’, nominated in three categories

This film whose plot takes place in Colombia was nominated in the category of best original band, best animated film and best original song (‘Dos oruguitas’), composed by Puerto Rican Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Colombian Sebastián Yatra.





Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s famous song ‘No Time to Die’, composed for the latest James Bond, was also nominated for best original music.

“There are no words to describe how honored and excited we are to be nominated for an Oscar for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ Writing a Bond theme was a lifelong dream, and we never thought it would come true.” said the artists.

The full list of nominations:

Best film: ‘Belfast’, ‘CODA’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Dune’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Liquorice Pizza’, ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’, ‘The Power of dog’, ‘Love without barriers’.

Best actress: Jessica Chastain (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’), Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’), Penelope Cruz (‘Parallel Mothers’), Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’), Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’).

Best Actor: Will Smith (‘King Richard’), Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’), Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’), Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The Power of the Dog’), Andrew Garfield (‘Tick, Tick. .. Boom!’).

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson (‘Liquorice Pizza’), Kenneth Branagh (‘Belfast’), Jane Campion (‘The Power of the Dog’), Steven Spielberg (‘Love Without Barriers’), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (‘Drive My Car’).

Best Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds (‘Belfast’), Troy Kotsur, (‘CODA’), Kodi Smit-McPhee (‘The Power of the Dog’), Jesse Plemons (‘The Power of the Dog’), JK Simmons (‘Being the Ricardos’) .

Best Supporting Actress: Jessie Buckley (‘The Lost Daughter’), Ariana DeBose (‘Love Without Barriers’), Kirsten Dunst (‘The Power of the Dog’), Aunjanue Ellis, (‘King Richard’), Judi Dench, (‘Belfast’) .

Best International Film: ‘Drive My Car’ (Japan), ‘Flee’ (Denmark), ‘It Was God’s Hand’ (Italy), ‘Worst Person in the World’ (Norway), ‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’ (Bhutan) .

Best Sound: ‘Belfast’, ‘Duna’, ‘No time to die’, ‘The power of the dog’, ‘Love without barriers’.

Best Original Song: ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’, music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from ‘Encanto’, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda; ‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast’, music and lyrics by Van Morrison; ‘No Time to Die’ from ‘No Time to Die’, music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; ‘Somehow You Do’ from ‘4 days’, music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

Best animated film: ‘Charm’, ‘Flee’, ‘Luca’, ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’.

Best animated short film: ‘Art Matters’, ‘Beast’, ‘Boxballet’, ‘Robin Robin’, ‘The Windshield Wiper’.

Original screenplay: ‘Liquorice Pizza’, ‘Belfast’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Worst Person in the World’.

Adapted script: ‘The power of the dog’, ‘The lost daughter’, ‘CODA’, ‘Duna’, ‘Drive my car’.

Documentary feature film: ‘When the revolution could not be televised’ (‘Summer of Soul’), ‘Flee’, ‘Attica’, ‘Ascension’ (The rise), ‘Writing with fire’.

Cinematography: ‘Dune’, ‘The alley of nightmares’, ‘The power of the dog’, ‘The tragedy of Macbeth’, ‘Love without barriers’ (‘West Side Story’).

Costume Design: ‘Cruella’, ‘Cyrano’, ‘Duna’, ‘The alley of nightmares’, ‘Love without barriers’.

Film montage: ‘Don’t look up’, ‘Duna’, ‘The Ricardos’, ‘Tick, tick… Boom!’, ‘The power of the dog’.

Music (original score): ‘Don’t look up’, ‘Dune’, ‘Charm’, ‘Parallel mothers’, ‘The power of the dog’.

Live Action Short: ‘Ala Kachuu – Take and run’, ‘The Dress’ (The dress), ‘The long goodbye’, ‘On my mind’ (In my mind), ‘Please hold’ (Please hold on).

Documentary (short subject): ‘Audible’, ‘Take me home’, ‘The Queen of basketball’, ‘Three songs for Benazir’, ‘When we were stalkers’.

Production design: ‘Dune’, ‘The alley of nightmares’, ‘The power of the dog’, ‘The tragedy of Macbeth’, ‘Love without barriers’.

Makeup and hairdressing: ‘A prince in New York 2’, ‘Cruella’, ‘Duna’, ‘Tammy Faye’s eyes’, ‘The Gucci house’.

Visual effects: ‘Dune’, ‘The Free Man’, ‘No Time to Die’, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

