Miami Florida – One of the longest lasting memories of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup It will always be the unforgettable participation of Haiti, who reached the semifinals for the first time in the history of their country and took future champions, Mexico, to the limit, falling just 1-0 in extra time.
In the course of the tournament, Les Grenadiers came back from handicaps three times to win, even in the quarterfinals they came back from 2-0 down in the middle of the game to defeat Canada 3-2, equaling the biggest comeback in the history of the gold Cup.
A new opportunity has come to Haiti And now the Caribbean team will come out to show that it can, once again, be in the title fight.
Haiti’s journey will begin in the preliminaries against a tough first opponent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a team that kept a clean sheet during the Concacaf First Qualifying Round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
As is always the case in Haiti, there are many weapons in attack. The front Duckens Nazon he is one of the most feared offenses in the Concacaf region and has four goals in 11 Gold Cup matches.
Nazon also scored six goals during Classification of the Concacaf Nations League and he will enter the tournament fired up after scoring four goals in five games during the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar.
Another important option is Franzdy pierrot. The 26-year-old forward has been a machine for his country in official competitions, with a couple of goals in the classification of the Concacaf Nations League, two goals in the 2019 Gold Cup, two goals in the 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League, and three goals in three touchdowns in the qualifying rounds. Qatar World Cup 2022.
There is also a strong midfield that includes wingers like Derrick Etienne Jr., the orchestrator Steven Saba, who can pull the strings in the attack, and the versatile Kevin Lafrance, serving as a midfielder or defender. So much Etienne Jr. such as Saba were key elements for Haiti to reach the semifinal in 2019.
In defence, Carles arcus, of the French Auxerre, contributes an important presence, while the veteran Mechack jerome he is a center-back with a good physique capable of winning any aerial duel.
