Moscow and Beijing are cooperating in building new stages for the pipeline, to pour Russian gas shipments into the heart of the Chinese mainland.

Russia has invested 55 billion dollars in the construction of the “Power of Siberia” pipeline, and the value of its gas exports to China since December 2019 has reached about 3.8 billion dollars, according to a report by CNN. that. with me. bad.

The construction of the pipeline, which will transport shipments of Russian gas from Russia’s Siberia to China’s Shanghai, is in its final stages.

Russia has been exporting gas to China via the “Power of Siberia” since 2019, according to Chinese media.

The line extends on the eastern side of China, passing through the capital Beijing, and connects with Russian gas to Shanghai.

Gas shipments began to pass through the middle stage of the line in December 2020, and China is scheduled to start receiving gas shipments through the final stage of the line by 2025.

The construction of the “Power of Siberia” began in cooperation between the Russian “Gazprom” and the China National Petroleum Corporation about 8 years ago.

Russian gas..and Europe’s fears

The cooperation between Russia and China in building the last phase of the giant “Power of Siberia” gas pipeline comes a few days after the European Union announced a plan aimed at reducing its members’ gas consumption by 15 percent.

European Union countries fear that Russia will cut off its gas supplies, months before a winter that may be the most difficult for the old continent, if Russia stops “Nord Stream 1”, the line that supplies the European Union with gas.

Today, Wednesday, “Gazprom” reduced the amount of natural gas flowing through the “Nord Stream 1” pipeline from Russia to Europe to only 20 percent of its capacity.

This is the latest cut in gas flow rates through the important pipeline, which Russia attributed to technical problems, but which Germany described as a political move to spread “uncertainty” and raise gas prices.

On Monday, Russia announced that it would reduce gas flows due to maintenance operations, which raised fears that Russia may cut off gas completely in an attempt to gain political influence over Europe, in

A time when you are trying to boost your winter storage levels.

On the other hand, Gazprom’s gas exports to China through the pipeline rose by 63.4 percent to 7.5 billion cubic meters during the first half of this year, according to the Russian Interfax agency.

The agreement between Russia and China aims that the former will export 38 billion cubic meters of shipments annually in the coming years.

Gazprom’s exports to countries that were not members of the Soviet Union fell by about 31 percent to nearly 69 billion cubic meters in the first half of this year.