Episode 32 of The Power of Love, broadcast on September 16, revealed the romantic distancing without turning back between Andrés Salvatierra and Mare Cevallos, one of the first couples that was forged within the reality series recorded in Turkey. The breakdown of their relationship occurred after the Ecuadorian beauty queen admitted that she kissed with the Panamanian Miguel Melfi.

Now, according to the revealed images, the Bolivian model would be interested in knowing more about the dancer Andrea Nahir, the youngest participant of the program, at 21 years old.

This, after a game took place between the participants that concluded with the Miss Carolina Beauty International 2021 giving a kiss on the corner of the lips to Andrés Salvatierra.

“Let’s get to know each other, let’s take time, without the intention of offending or grating in recklessness. Let’s get to know each other, see if we get along super well, how it is flowing ”, proposed the Bolivian.

“I do not want what happened with Don Day to happen, that he told you one thing and then did another, and there is no tares,” he added, mentioning what happened with the former Andrea Nahir who ended up dating Elizabeth Cáder, when this was claimed by Austin Palao.

Likewise, although he said that they would only be getting to know each other, Andrés Salvatierra did not hide his concern about how Mare Cevallos would take it.

“Hopefully it doesn’t freak out. I am concerned about the well-being of here, ”he said.

For her part, upon hearing the news, the Ecuadorian actress commented: “No one knows what they have until they lose it.”

“I cannot lose anything that I never had,” replied Andrés Salvatierra.