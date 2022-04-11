“The power of love″ returns with a second season this April 11. The reality filmed in Istanbul, Turkey will present 18 new members who will stay in a house, where they will meet and live surprising experiences. Check in this note the minute by minute of the LIVE broadcast of the premiere of the foreign reality show.

“The power of love 2″: premiere date and time

The confirmed date for the premiere of the famous reality show “El poder del amor 2” is this Monday, April 11, 2022. It will be broadcast at 10:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Where to watch “The Power of Love” LIVE on YouTube?

You can follow the LIVE broadcast of “The power of love 2” through its official channel on YouTube. Here are the following links to enter:

Penélope Menchaca is already in Istanbul, Turkey, the country where the reality show takes place. Photo: composition/Instagram

How to see “The power of love 2” LIVE ONLINE by Ecuavisa?

If you are in Ecuador, you can tune in to the Turkish reality show through the Ecuavisa channel.

Who will be the participants of “The power of love 2″?

This is the complete list of the participants of the second season of “The power of love”:

Natalie Carvajal (Colombia)

karina linnet (Panama)

Figueroa (Puerto Rico)

Caroline Rhodes (Bolivian)

Daniela ‘Cat Girl’ (Colombia)

woldie duron (Honduras)

Lizbeth Cordero (Puerto Rico)

alexandra rocha (Bolivian)

Melissa Porras (Colombia)

Luis Miguel Castro (Peru)

Matthew Varela (Colombia)

Gus Leone (Honduras)

Logan (Colombia)

freddy mathews (Puerto Rico)

Alessandro Jimenez (Bolivian)

Asaf Torres (Puerto Rico)

Hernan del Pozo (Ecuador)

Joshua Knight (Colombia).

How to see the complete chapters of “The power of love 2”?

If you don’t have access to YouTube or any television channel to be able to follow the second season of “El poder del amor”, you can find out all the details of the transmission through the website of La República Espectaculos.