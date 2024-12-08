The first lady was the only one to show her face after the controversial total pardon granted to Hunter Biden. Her critics accuse her of having isolated her husband and not having prevented him from imposing his failed re-election.
She was, in fact, the only one who showed her face on one of the days of greatest opprobrium in the history of the American presidency. Her husband was in Angola, leaving behind a huge surprise: a statement in which he announced absolute forgiveness, without…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#power #Jill #Biden #protector #weakened #president
Leave a Reply