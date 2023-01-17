The gray hair returns In a not-so-surprising turn of events, brands and designers are once again embracing the older without qualms. There they are, this season’s figureheads: Diane Keaton, 76, rocking it all in a blue leather trench coat in J.Crew’s Heritage Made Modern campaign; Kim Gordon, 69, passing the bag and baton to her daughter, Coco (28), as Marc Jacobs’ muse; Isabelle Huppert, also 69, a lackadaisical executive at controversial Balenciaga; Jeff Goldblum, 70, revalidating the title of type more cool of which there is news on the planet as the image of the autumn-winter of the Prada man. Seniority, a divine treasure in times of adoration/exaltation of the centennial consumer “Brands tend to choose celebrities increasingly older in years to demonstrate their intergenerational appeal in terms of product, in addition to covering the merchandise with aspirational charm,” said Janet Comenos when Spotted , the talent agency that he co-founded and runs, published in Variety the survey conducted among American buyers just before the pandemic that quantified the sex appeal of actresses and actors for fashion. Surprise: the average age of the most and best valued as brand images was well over 40, while those who obtained lower scores were not even thirty. Just like good wine, the attractive authenticity-reliability relationship needs to mature, of course (then it was Dwayne La Roca Johnson, 50, who hung the medal, backed by that collaboration with the sports label Under Armor that sold out in just half an hour ). This is how it happens: the adults feel identified; young people, attracted by a possible role model. And the accounts always come out.

Since the great moment of the octogenarian Joan Didion in Phoebe Philo’s Céline, it can be said that the clothing business has not been afraid of wrinkles again. It is true that Hedi Slimane, who would soon be her successor, had already proven that age was not really a problem by bringing a 68-year-old Marianne Faithfull to the fore during her reign in Saint Laurent (autumn campaign -winter 2014). Or that at Prada, interesting gentlemen have had the chance to walk alongside sweet models with some regularity (Gary Oldman and Willem Dafoe, 54 and 57, respectively, in fall-winter 2012, to go no further). But she was that photograph of the American writer and essayist with Bob silver gray and XXL sunglasses, spring-summer 2015 claim, which set the precedent in an industry that has made the cult of extreme youth a common currency for at least the last two decades. Neil Young at 70, attitude of an old rocker for the boys streetwear addicted to Supreme. Charlotte Rampling, also at 70, setting the style chair at Jonathan Anderson’s groundbreaking Loewe. Jane Fonda at 82 starring in Off The Grid, Gucci’s first fully sustainable/circular line (the firm has also featured other veterans of the caliber of Tippi Hedren and Faye Dunaway). In one way or another, they are all the result of the impact of that image of the author of The year of magical thinking that dynamited the taboo of old age in fashion, especially when it comes to women. “It’s like when your favorite band reaches number one,” said the digital magazine The Cut about its sociocultural impact.

“Who wouldn’t want to be like Julianne Moore at 61?” Read the headlines today in view of the American actress, also an image of J.Crew’s Heritage Made Modern capsule. No one doubts that the intention is good, however, it is possible to detect a new type of pressure on the feminine canon, which forces middle-aged women —generally invisible at any level— to look at themselves in a privileged mirror just as unattainable than that before whose glass adolescents and twenty-somethings despair. For this reason, the triumphant return of Linda Evangelista as the banner of the Fendi Baguette bag this summer could not avoid controversy: the legendary 55-year-old Canadian supermodel appeared in camouflage to avoid showing the havoc of the aesthetic procedure that disfigured her body and her face swelled, a lost opportunity for many to normalize what happens to not a few women who, upon reaching an age, undergo surgery in an attempt to prolong their youth. One more proof, yet another, that ageism is still present in the business despite everything: women (and men) aged 60 and over, yes, but with a fresh appearance, sinewy bodies and silky white hair.

The issue becomes even more pressing when observing what happens to the business’s own workers when they cross the border of fifty. The portal drapers presented a report last July in which it concluded, according to testimony from various obviously anonymous sources, that 60% of employees in the sector between the ages of 50 and 65 suffer age discrimination. Most are forced—even forced—into early retirement, especially designers, stylists, and those who work in customer service. “The problem is, even though you think you’re still relevant, your 20-year-old peers think you’re a dinosaur,” says Phyllis Walter, a retired public relations officer who once worked for Versace and Nicole Farhi. “Many brands, especially consumer brands, are obsessed with youth and that is taking its toll. I think it is urgent for them to have women veterans as authoritative voices that explain to them that they cannot ostracize female consumers after a certain age”, she continues. David Backhouse, head of the design department at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, recently pointed out another circumstance in The Business of Fashion: “Right now, social networks have surpassed even creative teams, which is why companies are hiring very young people to feed the hype digital”.