The Bundeswehr should get more money – in order to catch up technologically. Because other countries are sometimes much further: How Turkey became a leading manufacturer of modern weapons technology out of necessity.

Ewar is raging in Ukraine and Turkey is mobilizing. That sounds more bellicose than Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan probably meant when he recently analyzed at a digital conference in Istanbul that the world is heading towards a new era based on digital technologies. It is therefore the duty of every government to prepare its people in the best possible way. And so Erdogan proclaimed a “digital mobilization phase” – at least the Turkish armaments industry is already in the thick of it.

Andreas Mihm Business correspondent for Austria, Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

In fact, Turkey, although an emerging country according to the classic definition, is successful digitally in many economic fields, even if it invests only half the EU average in research and development with one percent of economic output. Nevertheless: The state-sponsored electric car Togg will be a rolling computer, the delivery service Getir, which is also active in Germany, would be inconceivable without smart algorithms, shopping platforms such as Hepsiburada and Tendyrol are valued at billions of dollars and the state-owned Türk Telekom is launching a 5G system with Chinese help. Network for fast mobile data exchange across the country.