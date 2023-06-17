EA number of American companies have recently come under fire in the culture war over LGBT issues. The Budweiser brewery in particular was at the center of a sharp dispute and was hit by an unexpectedly broad customer boycott. The increasing frequency and severity of such conflicts shows that the dispute over woken capitalism has intensified significantly, at least in the USA.

Budweiser hired transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to advertise its Bud Light non-alcoholic beer. The video of Mulvaney giggling in a bubble bath drew a lot of attention. But then there was an angry backlash that caught the brewing company off guard. Thousands of users on social media announced they would never drink Bud Light again. Large newspapers and TV stations such as Fox also reported. In fact, sales collapsed by about 25 percent in the weeks that followed. Budweiser fired its marketing chief.