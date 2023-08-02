The two biggest entertainment phenomena this summer, the movie “Barbie” and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, have a lot in common. Both feature conventionally beautiful blonde women who alternately revel in conventional femininity and resist its limitations, representing an ambivalence shared by many of their fans. Beneath their lush, well-crafted pop surfaces, they tell female coming-of-age stories marked by existential crises and bitter confrontations with sexism. (Third on Swift’s song list is “The Man,” whose chorus is: “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can / wondering if I’d get there faster / if I were a man”.) And both have become monsters.

“Barbie” had the biggest opening weekend of any film this summer in the United States, grossing $162 million. It has become a huge cultural event, with fans turning up in carefully crafted outfits and then making TikToks of themselves in tears, emotionally shocked. The film’s hard-hitting feminism—its villain is, quite literally, the patriarchy—has provoked a powerless reaction from the right.

The headlines regarding “Barbie” echo the news about Swift’s tour. Eras is set to become the highest-grossing musical tour in history, boosting the economy of the cities where Swift lands. It has become, like Barbie, a huge cultural event, with fans also turning up in carefully crafted outfits and then making TikToks of their ecstatic tears.

One obvious lesson from the immense success of both “Barbie” and the Eras Tour is that there is a huge and underserved entertainment market that takes the feelings of girls and women seriously. After years of Covid isolation, reactionary politics and a mental health crisis that has hit girls and young women particularly hard, there is a yearning for both communal delight and catharsis.

Part of what has made “Barbie” so resonant is that it treats coming of age as a hero’s journey. A pivotal moment in the film comes when America Ferrera’s character, Gloria, gives an impromptu speech about the impossible demands made on women.: “You must never grow old, never be rude, never brag, never be selfish, never give up, never fail”, he laments. “It’s too difficult!”.

The important thing about this monologue is what it achieves. Gloria’s words awaken the Barbies who have been brainwashed by the Kens into being submissive. “By giving voice to the cognitive dissonance required to be a woman under patriarchy, you stole the power of it!” exclaims the film’s heroine, Stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. And as difficult as it is to be a grown woman, Robbie’s Barbie chooses that rather than remain in the sexless childhood idyll of Barbieland.

Given the obvious hunger for entertainment that channels female unease, it would make sense for Hollywood to do more to cultivate female writers and directors. Women are rarely given the chance to direct big-budget movies; how did you find out According to the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, women directed just 11 percent of the top 100 grossing films of 2022.

Searchlight Pictures is probably pleased to hire Swift, who cites Greta Gerwig, the “Barbie” director, as an influence, to direct her film debut. But the lesson that Hollywood is apparently going to learn from the success of “Barbie” is not to make more stories for women, but to make more movies about toys. As The New Yorker reported, 14 movies based on Mattel have been announced, including a feature film about the He-Man action figure.

MICHELLE GOLDBERG. THE NEW YORK TIMES