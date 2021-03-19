Can cinema change the world? From his home in Bucharest, in a telematic interview conducted this Thursday, the Romanian filmmaker Alexander Nanau, since last Monday double Oscar nominee for best documentary and best international film for Collective, He smiles melancholy: “I never made my film with that intention, but with that of learning how people work. But as a viewer I want the movies I watch to provoke something inside of me. And that’s what I aspire to the most. I have not seen The dissident, although I suspect they will have similar intentions. It is necessary to make social and political documentaries ”. The Oscars and the ups and downs of distribution in times of pandemic have made both documentaries coincide this week with a third, The mole agent, of the Chilean Maite Alberdi (candidate for a statuette in the category of Best Documentary thanks to this denunciation of the system of nursing homes for the elderly). All three demonstrate the vigor of the genre to confront the injustices of the world.

The dissident It begins when the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi enters the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on the morning of October 2, 2018 to carry out an administrative procedure to be able to marry his Turkish girlfriend, Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting for him at the door. He never saw him again. He was assassinated and dismembered by a commando of 15 people who, according to investigations by the UN, the Turkish police and the CIA, was sent by the Saudi crown prince and strongman of the country, Mohamed Bin Salmán. The Khashoggi case is thoroughly investigated in the new documentary by American Bryan Fogel, which premieres this Friday on the Filmin platform.

It painstakingly reconstructs the crime, but it does not stop there, because it also recounts Khashoggi’s journey towards dissidence, the story of a journalist close to the regime who ended up taking refuge in Washington, when he began to fear for his freedom and for his life, finally transformed on an opponent. MBS, like Bin Salmán, is known in the Middle East, he wanted to silence his voice as it was. The film does not make spectacular revelations, nor does it provide information that has not previously appeared in the press or in official reports. Despite this, Fogel, awarded the Oscar for best documentary for Icarus, an investigation into sports doping in Russia, he has had many problems to find a platform willing to distribute his film internationally, not even Amazon Prime Now, owner of The Washington Post, the newspaper Khashoggi worked for when he was assassinated.

While Icarus was released on Netflix, and the platform won its first Oscar with this film, The dissident it took eight months to find a dealer. It was finally released in cinemas and through rental on platforms in some countries such as the United States or the United Kingdom. In a videoconference interview from Arizona, Fogel prefers not to comment on these problems: “The important thing is that it can now be seen in countries like Spain,” he says. Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, who has also had enormous problems releasing two documentaries on global platforms, said of his experience: “Everything has become entertainment.” Asked about this phrase, Fogel replies: “We are in an environment in which speaking the truth to power is increasingly difficult. Large global companies and governments have a responsibility in this. We are seeing that money and power go hand in hand ”.

The incident that lit the fuse of Collective —Available on the HBO platform — occurred in the fall of 2015, when 27 people died in a fire at the Colectiv nightclub. There were 180 injured. The Romanian government ended up resigning, splattered by corruption, that the club was open without any fire sprinkler system, a single narrow emergency door and a single extinguisher. There were 500 spectators at a concert for a maximum capacity of 80 people. And that was just the beginning. In hospitals, more than thirty wounded died, with minor injuries. “I had started filming a month after the fire,” recalls Nanau, “because it was a perfect example of the systemic corruption that plagues Romania, but no one predicted what would happen later.” The filmmaker was embedded in the writing of Gazeta Sporturilor, specifically after the journalist Catalin Tolontan, who received a tip-off: the disinfectant liquid used in Romanian hospitals was so diluted that it was useless and patients died from bacteria, some eaten by worms.

“We are a democracy still in maturity, very marked by communism and fascist mechanisms,” says the director. “I wanted to show how there are people who fight against nepotism, especially women. Both the journalists and the doctors who provide information to the investigations are women, stronger, bolder and smarter than Romanians ”.

Image from ‘Collective’. In the video, a trailer for the documentary.

Curiously, the CEO of the involved pharmaceutical company committed suicide 10 days after his name appeared on Gazeta Sporturilor, in a plot twist very similar to that of The third man. “Before his death, a German newspaper said that Harry Lime was a petty thief compared to him. It was funny to us, but when he committed suicide with his car … Fiction and reality are not so far apart ”.

And this is just the beginning: in the face of the sum of scandals, in May 2016 Vlad Voiculescu, a defender of the rights of patients and manager of health infrastructures in Vienna, was appointed Minister of Health at the age of 32. And it allows Nanau to attend all of her meetings. “I bet on the figure of the observer filmmaker. I do not ask questions or interviews, although of course I did my research. But when filming the two sides, I couldn’t exchange the inside information of each side, ”recalls Nanau.

Collective It is a long and devastating journey that ends with the termination of Voiculescu in January 2017. “The ending is sad, but it provoked a reaction in Romania,” recalls its director about its premiere in his country in February 2020, after its launch at the Venice and Sundance festivals. “From the original ten health personnel who had provided information, more than a hundred informants were passed on who have helped clean up the institution.”

Atrocious detail

The title of the documentary itself The dissident it becomes a statement of principles. Many Middle Eastern experts debated whether Khashoggi should be considered an independent journalist, criticizing the Saudi regime, or a dissident, someone who actively militates against this absolute monarchy. Omar abdulaziz, a Saudi activist refugee in Montreal (Canada), recounts in the film how Khashoggi helped him finance a campaign on social networks to counter official Saudi propaganda and its trolls. At that point, Abdulaziz tells him: “This will make you a dissident.”

Khashoggi’s assassination at a diplomatic legation quickly became an international scandal. The Saudis did not count on the Turkish secret services spying on what was happening inside the diplomatic precincts and that, therefore, they had recordings of the murder and the subsequent dismemberment of his body. The film shows images provided by the Turkish police of a roasting oven that plays a particularly heinous role in the crime: it is possible that the journalist’s body was burned in it. The consul’s residence bought 32 kilos of meat that day in a well-known restaurant to hide the smell. The American director has not wanted to listen to the audios of the crime, or put them in his film. “I decided not to. I was too emotionally connected to the story. Also, what would they contribute narratively? The facts are undeniable ”.

When it became clear that it was a state crime and that the prince had ordered it – the UN and CIA reports do not offer any smoking gunBut they consider it impossible for an operation of this caliber not to get their approval — MBS’s reputation for reform was ruined. “I think MBS never thought he was going to get caught for this crime,” explains Fogel. “It is not like Putin poisoning someone with polonium and leaving his fingerprints everywhere. This was planned to make it appear that this crime never occurred. That said, I think authoritarian regimes continue to commit these murders because they know they can get away with it. “

That’s what Nanau thinks: “I’m a candidate for two Oscars. Okay, I like that the presentation of Romanian cinema in Hollywood was a documentary. But here, at home, no one has been prosecuted for these events. No one from this mafia that is devouring our democracy has paid for it. And that alienates people from politicians. This happens in all parts of the world ”.