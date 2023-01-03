The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, together with the first lady, the vice president of the country, Geraldo Alckmin, and his wife, at the inauguration of the president in Brasilia. O GLOBO / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO (O GLOBO / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOP)

Every operation of power requires the drawing of limits. It assumes a classification. Yesterday, in the two speeches that she gave to assume the Presidency of Brazil for the third time, Lula da Silva proposed hers. She characterized what was happening not as a triumph of one party over another. Nor of one coalition over another. For him, with his arrival, the victory of democracy against “fascist-inspired authoritarianism” was consecrated. That affirmation constituted a preliminary postulate of the exposition of him before the Congress. On one side was the democratic regime. On the other, Jair Bolsonaro and his acolytes.

Bolsonaro gave him, if you will, the reason. He did not assist in transferring the attributes of command to him. A sign that, like his friend Donald Trump in the United States, he could not accept defeat. That absence is a complete political definition because, as Felipe González often says, “democracy is an ethic of defeat.” In other words, a democrat is not recognized by how he conquers but by how he loses power.

In the second exhibition, from the Planalto Palace, Lula would adjust the boxes of his order. In front of the new government is Bolsonaro. Not Bolsonarism. “I am going to govern for those who voted for me and for those who did not vote for me,” he said, repeating the same promise from the first time, in 2003, when in front of the whole world he took off the PT shield from his lapel. On this occasion the commitment has another density. This new Lula came out of prison, where he served a sentence that he and his family do not consider an act of Justice but persecution. In this context, “I will rule for all” translates as “there will be no revenge.”

This way of presenting the sets corresponded to a periodization. It makes sense: periodizing is another way of classifying. Lula said that what had been interrupted with Bolsonaro, and that he was now resuming, was a trajectory begun in the Constituent Assembly of 1988. A saga that, therefore, includes all the governments of Brazil, except the one that has just been to go. It includes, in particular, the Social Democracy of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, embodied in Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. It was an interesting detail that yesterday the president and his vice president exchanged the party color of his ties: blue, the President; red, the vice.

Lula began to build with words what he will have to continue building with actions. A majority that allows him to govern. The Executive Branch has, in the best of cases, 262 seats out of the 513 that make up the Chamber of Deputies. Of those representatives, only 181 belong to the coalition that won the elections. The others are conditional. The quorum is 257 votes.

Lula sought the key to make the Chamber work in line with the purposes of the Executive Branch in an alliance with Arthur Lira. He was the president of that body with Bolsonaro and everything indicates that he will continue to be so when authorities have to be elected in February. It is possible that the President does not want to make the mistake of her successor, Dilma Rousseff, who in the attempt to place someone from her party at the head of that Chamber, was defeated and forever blocked her relationship with the parliamentary opposition.

In the Senate, Lula will have 31 of his own votes, 30 of which belong to parties that make up the Executive. Congressional analysts believe that if he negotiated well, he could reach 45 senators.

Legislative arithmetic is read in the light of an unknown: what capacity will Lula have to pass a tax law that allows him to pierce the so-called “expenditure ceiling.” It is a limit to budget expenditures, which cannot increase more than inflation. This guideline was approved by Michel Temer in 2016 and has been in force since 2017. To achieve the new law, Lula would need the vote of 257 deputies and 41 senators. In his first 100 days in office, achieving those majorities will be his main objective. Yesterday the task began: he said that the “spending ceiling is stupid that he will have revoked.”

It was the greatest economic audacity of his initial speeches. He neutralized her with various considerations. He clarified, for example, that the only thing his social policy will seek is to return to the rights established by the Constitution. And he set a goal that seems like common sense: that all Brazilians can eat three times a day. He spoke of a “realistic” budgetary management, and of giving priority to “macroeconomic balance.” In the speech he gave from the Planalto, after enumerating the social achievements of the PT governments, he noted: “We were never irresponsible with public money. We had fiscal surpluses every year, we eliminated the external debt, we accumulated reserves of about 370,000 million dollars and we reduced the internal debt to almost half of what it was before”.

Of course: he secured a few objectives that would end the liberal era of Paulo Guedes. Recovery of consumption; commitment to the national industry, especially in the technological sector; and State intervention in the economy through two levers: the BNDES, which is the development bank, and Petrobras. There Lula appointed two prominent leaders of his party. Aloysio Mercadante at the bank and Jean Paul Prates at the oil company.

The PT leader knows that his revolutionary airs, if he had any, would face three rather inflexible barriers. One is the parliamentary limitation, which should not be exaggerated either: he never had very comfortable majorities in the two previous presidencies, in which he always needed to negotiate with his rivals. Another important restriction is the continuity of an orthodox like Roberto Campos in the Central Bank. The third is much more evident: the international context in which he will have to operate in this new season in the Planalto is very different from the one that prevailed between 2002 and 2010. Lula’s first two terms coincided with a golden age for the Latin American economy. , beneficiary of the great Asian expansion, which led to a spectacular improvement in the prices of raw materials. Perhaps one of the most important challenges for the once again president is to record this change of historical moment with absolute clarity.

As often happens, everything that cannot be modified in the Economy will be compensated with more progressive policies in other fields. The new scheme of the Brazilian administration has portfolios that, by their mere existence, have to make Bolsonaro’s skin bristle: ministry of human rights, of indigenous peoples, of women, of racial equality. To this shift must be added a revaluation of the environmental issue, which will be one of the axes of foreign policy.

In charge of this area, Lula appointed one of the most experienced diplomats of his country: Mauro Vieira. Chancellor with Rousseff, representative to the United Nations, ambassador to the United States and Argentina, Vieira will work in combination with his mentor for years, Celso Amorim, destined to advise the President in the Planalto. Vieira’s first movements were seen during the assumption ceremony. Lula paid close attention to the presence of his neighbors, especially the Argentine Alberto Fernández, and the Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou, who traveled to Brasilia with the company of two predecessors: Julio María Sanguinetti and José Mujica.

These liturgical approximations were the starting point for a task that Vieira will be engaged in in the coming weeks: rebuild ties within Mercosur and resurrect Unasur, which is deactivated. On this platform, Lula will try to relaunch Brazil as an international actor in relation to the United States, Europe and China, as a South American leader.

The PT leader offered yesterday, as is his custom, some samples of realism. He made an emphatic defense of religious freedom, guaranteed to all cults. These were words long awaited by evangelicals, who were a key cog in Bolsonaro’s electoral machinery. Another important signal was the appointment of a military officer with the rank of minister in the Security team. It is Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias, a general who was his chief guard for years. A sign of peace for a sector that was closely aligned with the outgoing ruling party, which will now have to deal with a Minister of Civil Defense: José Múcio Monteiro.

Contrary to what might be expected, the new president did not talk about his legal cases, nor did he refer to any persecution. He also did not speak of a policy aimed at combating corruption.

The Lula who returns has different features from the one who has already been twice in the same place. The most relevant: he is accompanied by Rosángela, “Janja”, a first lady of great prominence. In fact, she was the one who organized the complex inauguration ceremony, which was massive. Her presence is extremely important in the new official configuration.

In the final balance, the one who put on the blue suit of president again continues to display the conditions of a pragmatic leader. “A trade unionist who knows the value of two percent”, as José Sarney was able to define him. Or to go to another portrait, that of his friend José Dirceu: “Someone who, if he has to choose between the accelerator and the brake, will always choose the brake.”