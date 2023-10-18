The electricity grid is currently ‘largely full, probably full or almost full’ in all provinces, reports outgoing energy minister Rob Jetten. The government must therefore do everything it can to prevent power outages at the busiest times. Problems arise on the power grid precisely at specific times when a lot of electricity is generated or consumed.
