Today nintendoswitch has different models available to users, and although it may seem strange, they all have different energy costs due to the voltage they are taking. So the page Eurogamer He has set to work to see which console saves the most, all in a highly detailed and explained table.

It is worth mentioning that in comparison it has faced the switches original release with the revised model that came out in 2019and also with switches OLEDthus leaving the model out of league lite. For its part, everything improves as more versions come out, after all it is the objective of having relaunches of the devices.

Here you can check it:

As seen, switches OLED it features lower numbers than the previous two platforms. Those short figures are found across the board, so no matter what is being done in switches the OLED will require the least amount of energy. This is because the screen does not use as much light compared to a conventional LCD.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It would have been interesting if Lite was also considered in the comparison, but also the dock issue would have been the problem. After seeing the table, I would like to force myself to buy an OLED model.