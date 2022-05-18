Powdered milk has been in short supply in the States for almost a year, thanks to the closure of some plants of the pharmaceutical giant Abbott

There powdered milk crisis puts cradles in difficulty American. In particular, this is a food considered precious for a nation in which many new mothers they return to work a few weeks after giving birth. Apparently, the artificial milk has begun to run low on American shelves, already since last summer due to the problems that the pandemic has also created in the production and distribution chain of this essential food.

Now, the situation has worsened since Marchwhen the Abbott had to close its main factory a Sturgisin Michiganand has withdrawn the formulas already delivered to the shops, after that inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) they found on the production lines traces of dangerous bacteria. For the pharmaceutical giant this is nothing new: in 2019 and 2020, they were found chronobacteria in different formulas offered for sale. The plant was immediately closed and the products withdrawn from the market. The crisis has produced disturbing spectacles of mothers unable to breastfeed, wandering around for hours in supermarkets, moving from city to city, in search of powdered milk.

Currently, nearly half of the milk powder is out of stock across the country and inventories are expensive. Many mothers stretch with more water the little formula he finds, there are those who try to produce it at home using rice, corn and old recipes from great-grandparents, some feed their babies with whole cow’s milk. While, who can, go back to natural breastfeeding, suspended because in America many women have to return to work a few weeks after giving birth.

In addition to being an industrial problem, this shortage creates political consequences: the popularity of Joe Biden it is also low because Americans tend to hold government accountable for doubling the price from the gasofgalloping inflationfrom the difficulty in finding so many products and now also of the infant formula crisis. The president of the United States he is aware, but can do little: he intervened by asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the anomalous price increase and to take action if it detects violations of the rules.

As for the Fda, has just reached an agreement with the Abbott for the reactivation of the Sturgis. In particular, the company apologized to the Americans, promising to regain the trust of families with more hygiene in the plant and better staff training. In order for the agreement to be operational, it requires the approval of a court, to which must be added another two weeks to reopen the factory, another eight to produce and get the formulas on the shelves of the shops.

