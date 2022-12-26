Raúl Gutiérrez took the technical direction of Cruz Azul after the disastrous management of the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre. The ‘Colt’ was able to recover the team’s spirits after the 7-0 win against them by América and managed to get the team into the league. Despite the fact that the Celestial Machine has not hired big names for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, the Mexican strategist made a great promise to the celestial fans.
In an interview with the Mediotiempo portal, “Potro” Gutiérrez revealed that all the signings that Cruz Azul has made during the winter transfer market had his approval and that the Celeste Machine will seek its tenth league title in the tournament that is about to start.
Likewise, the ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez assured that his team will be purposeful and a protagonist in the Clausura 2023.
“The message is one of commitment. Work and put the team in the place it deserves. It will be a team that will fight to be champion, protagonist and purposeful. Everybody who comes to occupy this seat has that responsibility to say it and make it happen and We have understood it since we arrived”
– Raúl Gutiérrez in halftime
Finally, Gutiérrez sent a message to the fans and assured that the Cruz Azul fans have been very loyal and have always supported them, so the team will try to represent them “as it should be.”
