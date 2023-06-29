Mexico.- At 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday, central Mexico time, Tropical Cyclone Two E Potential developed, off the coast of Oaxacawas confirmed in a bulletin from Semarnat, Conagua and the National Meteorological Service.

The meteor is approximately 265 kilometers south-southeast of Puerto Escondido, Oaxacaand 505 kilometers southeast of Acapulco. Warrior.

Their maximum sustained winds are 45 kilometers per hour (km/h), with 40 mph gusts and traveling northwest at 19 km/h.

It is detailed that in the next few hoursthe system will cause punctual torrential rains (from 150 to 250 mm [mm]) in regions of Chiapas and Oaxaca, intense (from 75 to 150 mm) in areas of Tabasco and Veracruzas well as Very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in places of Warrior.

Also, it will promote gusts of wind from 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high in the coasts of Chiapas, Oaxaca and the Gulf of Tehuantepecas well as gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the eastern coast of Guerrero.

The Conagua SMN, in coordination with the National Hurricane Center of Miami, Florida (USA), established prevention zone by tropical storm winds from Punta Maldonado, Guerrero, to Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, and watch area for tropical storm winds from Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, to Manzanillo, Colima.

to be alert

The most intense rainfall they could be with electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hailstormsas well as generate landslides, increase in river and stream levels, overflows and flooding in low-lying areas of the mentioned states, for which reason the population to attend to the notices of the SMN and follow the recommendations of the authorities state, municipal and Civil Protection.

The public is urged to stay informed about the meteorological conditions through the Internet pages www.gob.mx/conagua and https://smn.conaqua.gob.mx on the Twitter accounts @conagua_mx and @conagua_clima, and Facebook www.facebook.com/conaguamx, as well as on the ConaguaClima application for mobile devices, where you can check the forecast by municipality, was added.