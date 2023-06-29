Mexico.- At 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday, central Mexico time, the Potential Tropical Cyclone Two E developed, off the coast of Oaxaca, it was confirmed in a bulletin from Semarnat, Conagua and the National Meteorological Service.

The meteor is approximately 265 kilometers south-southeast of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, and 505 kilometers southeast of Acapulco. Warrior.

Its maximum sustained winds are 45 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts of 65 km/h and moving northwest at 19 km/h.

It is detailed that in the next few hours, the system will cause punctual torrential rains (from 150 to 250 millimeters [mm]) in regions of Chiapas and Oaxaca, intense (from 75 to 150 mm) in areas of Tabasco and Veracruz, as well as very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in Guerrero sites.

Also, it will cause wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Chiapas, Oaxaca and the Gulf of Tehuantepec, as well as gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters. high on the eastern coast of Guerrero.

The Conagua SMN, in coordination with the National Hurricane Center of Miami, Florida (USA), established a prevention zone for tropical storm winds from Punta Maldonado, Guerrero, to Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, and a surveillance zone for storm winds tropical from Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, to Manzanillo, Colima.

to be alert

The most intense rainfall could be caused by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hailstorms, as well as generating landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and flooding in low-lying areas of the mentioned states, for which the population is urged to respond to the notices of the SMN and follow the recommendations of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities.

The population is urged to keep informed about the weather conditions through the Internet pages www.gob.mx/conagua and https://smn.conaqua.gob.mx on the Twitter accounts @conagua_mx and @conagua_clima, and on Facebook. www.facebook.com/conaguamx, as well as the ConaguaClima application for mobile devices, where you can consult the forecast by municipality, was added.