There is an ecosystem of millions of microbes, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or archaea, that populate the human intestine and play a key role in health. All of them, their genetic material, the substances they secrete and the relationships they establish with each other, make up the intestinal microbiome, a kind of invisible organ that interacts with the rest of the organism. If everything is in order and harmony, there is health; but when something is deregulated in that microbial universe —due to the use of antibiotics or the rise of some pathogen, for example— problems appear.

The potential of the microbiome to mediate health and disease is still under study, but therapeutic strategies have already been found that demonstrate its relevance for human well-being: fecal microbiota transplantation, which consists of using feces to implant in the intestine of a patient the intestinal microbes of a healthy donor in order to restore its damaged flora, is already used in clinical practice. According to a scientific reviewis more effective than antibiotics in treating recurrent infection by the bacteria Clostridioides difficile and may have a margin in ulcerative colitis. The scientific community continues, however, to refine this technique and look for new indications, such as in the field of mental health or to improve the effect of immunotherapy in cancer.

The idea of ​​using feces—and its microbes—for therapeutic purposes is nothing new. Already in the IV century in China, the use of the so-called “yellow soup”, a fecal suspension used to treat severe food poisoning and diarrhea. Bedouins also consumed camel feces to treat dysentery, and German soldiers in World War II during the North African campaign were given intestinal bacteria for this same purpose.

In the 1980s it was when it began to be used for the treatment of infection by Clostridioides difficile (C.difficile), explains Jordi Guardiola, head of the Digestive System service at Hospital de Bellvitge in Barcelona and one of the heads of the Unit for the Study of the Microbiome at his center: “It is an infection closely linked to the use of antibiotics. Produces a profound dysbiosis [una alteración del equilibrio microbiano]. The C.difficile it is capable of forming spores that live everywhere and last a long time. Surely we have been in contact with them, but nothing happens to healthy adults. By taking an antibiotic, however, dysbiosis is favored and the spores germinate and, if there is this imbalance, there is a greater risk of the toxin producing inflammation ”, he relates. Dysbiosis leads to the loss of microbial diversity: beneficial microorganisms disappear in favor of the expansion of other potentially harmful ones.

Guardiola emphasizes the paradox of using antibiotics to treat an infection that is fueled precisely by the use of these same drugs: “A disease favored by antibiotics, we treat it with more antibiotics: we kill the bacteria, but we cause more dysbiosis and that is what increases the risk of recurrence”, he warns. This highly resistant microbe can cause life-threatening diarrhea and, after the first infection, 30% of patients treated with antibiotics relapse; after the second episode, the probability of a third is 60%.

In clinical practice, the use of fecal microbiota transplantation is already used for the treatment of this condition. Through a colonoscopy, with an enema, oral capsules or a nasogastric tube, among other methods, the patient is administered fecal material containing intestinal microbiota from a healthy donor: the technique helps to restore the flora and increase microbial diversity. A study published in the journal New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2013 he confirmed the resounding success: 93% of the patients were cured with the transplant and only 31% with an antibiotic. “The study stopped. [antes de tiempo] because the benefit was very high”, recalls Guardiola.

A culture of ‘Clostridioides difficile’ in the laboratory of the microbiology service of the Hospital de Bellvitge. albert garcia

A recent review by Cochrane, the independent network of researchers analyzing the scientific evidence, has concluded that fecal transplantation “probably leads to a greatly increased resolution of recurrent infection with C.difficile compared to alternative antibiotic treatments”, such as vancomycin. Rosa del Campo, a microbiologist at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, welcomes the result of the review, although it is nothing new for her. “From the third recurrence, it occurs. And people accept it very well. But our clinicians prefer to consider other options, such as fidaxomicin [otro antibiótico]because they think we run certain risks”, admits the microbiologist.

The melon on the risks of this therapeutic strategy is still open. The scientific review concludes, in this case, that this technique “probably leads to a small reduction in serious side effects”, but the authors admit the “concern” about the possibility that, in the transplant, pathogens can be introduced that cause side effects unwanted: “Serious events including mortality, septic shock, aspiration pneumonia, and toxic megacolon have been reported,” they reflect. Del Campo assumes the dangers, but there are also controls, he qualifies: “There are risks of [introducir] things that we do not know, but the donors are healthy and super controlled people. In Spain we always have controls to detect antibiotic-resistant bacteria in feces, ”he exemplifies.

Not everyone is worth a donor. The profiles are meticulously monitored — “If you have high cholesterol, we rule it out,” says Del Campo — and they are followed for a period of time to ensure that they continue to be healthy people. Zero risk does not exist, but the danger of transmitting infections, for example, does not worry the experts too much, Guardiola points out: “On the contrary: normalizing a microbiota makes you healthier, prevents you from developing intestinal sepsis. What worries us now is that the predisposition to get sick is transferred. This is more theoretical, but, strictly speaking, if a disease appears in a donor, the recipient must be monitored. We transfer a lot of things that we don’t know what they are.”

Microbiome research continues. Other Cochrane review on its role in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)—an autoimmune condition that affects the intestine, where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue—produces more mixed results: the researchers conclude that it “may increase the proportion of people with colitis ulcerative [un tipo de EII] that manage to control the disease”, but see “uncertain” evidence about the risk of adverse effects or improvement in quality of life. Nor is it clear that it serves for the remission of patients with Crohn’s disease (another type of IBD) or for maintaining an eventual remission of either of these two conditions.

No results in Crohn’s

“There is a clear association between dysbiosis and IBD and this has led to the belief that if you normalize this imbalance, you can reduce the disease. The majority of randomized studies on ulcerative colitis have been positive, but not all”, reflects Guardiola. Del Campo points out that, for it to work, in colitis “they do not have to be long-term patients”: “In these cases the immune system is already so altered, that even if you change the bacteria, that inflammation no longer goes away,” he justifies. In Crohn’s, the experts consulted agree, the situation is more heterogeneous, “there is less data” and it does not quite work.

Outside of intestinal pathology, fecal transplantation is also being studied. For example, Del Campo points out, in recurrent urinary tract infections: “It is under study. It is about changing intestinal ecosystems in case uropathogens are hidden there. The alternative is to take low-dose antibiotics every day of the year.” Guardiola also points out possibilities “for the prevention of sepsis in multi-resistant germs” or for oncology: “There is a clear relationship between dysbiosis and the efficacy of immunotherapy and trials are being carried out to improve cancer treatment,” she says. A small studio published in Science showed that, in patients with metastatic melanoma, fecal transplantation was associated with “favorable changes” in immune cells and gene expression in the tumor environment.

There are also some green shoots in mental health that value the gut-brain axis, that bidirectional connection path between both organs. In a patient with bipolar disorderFor example, Australian doctors achieved a reduction in symptoms after the transplant and ruled out a possible placebo effect: “I felt incredible, as if a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. As if he had caught his breath for the first time in years”, said the patient himself after the intervention, whose statements were collected in the study. A scientific review With human and preclinical studies, he also found “strong evidence” for the treatment and transmission of psychiatric diseases through fecal transplantation. “All studies found a decrease in depressive and anxiety-like symptoms and behaviors as a result of transplantation of healthy microbiota. The opposite was also found, with the transmission of depressive and anxiety-like symptoms and behaviors resulting from microbiota transplantation from psychiatrically ill donors to healthy recipients.

The scientific community continues to investigate, also with well-characterized, laboratory-designed cocktails of bacteria to control what is administered in the transplant. The American regulatory agency (FDA) approved in November the first biopharmaceutical of prepackaged fecal microbiota for the Clostridioides difficile. “The real limitation we have is knowledge, the knowledge base that we lack”, assumes Del Campo. Guardiola agrees: “We have a lot to learn. We have always been very cautious with the relationship between dysbiosis and disease: except in clostridioides, causality is not proven. And finding associations does not mean causation.”

Many doubts remain to be resolved. An article published in the magazine Cell Host & Microbe highlights that even the mechanistic understanding of how fecal transplantation works in C.difficile, it is “incomplete” and they do not know why this technique does not work in some patients. For example, they maintain, ecological factors, such as the recipient’s diet or genetics, have not been considered in previous studies “and may be the missing links in these cases of failed transplants,” they postulate.

