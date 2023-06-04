Sunday, June 4, 2023, 7:58 p.m.



There are two types of potatoes that reign in the kitchens throughout Spain, depending on the season: one is Galician. And the other, Cartagena. In the triangle formed by La Puebla, La Aparecida and El Algar, one of the best and most appreciated tubers is harvested these days, coveted by the best chefs, vegetable distribution companies and the main houses dedicated to the preparation of fried appetizers. Until next month, the farmers of the Campo de Cartagena plan to collect some 170,000 tons of different types of classes and varieties.

So, in the middle of the campaign, the residents of La Puebla organized Potato Day this Sunday, a party that promotes its consumption and that aims to publicize the excellence of this product. The day allowed everyone who passed through the Cartagena council to buy it by the sacks, directly from the field to the consumer.

The Local Social hosted a striking exhibition of potato varieties from the Campo de Cartagena. During the inauguration, an explanatory video was projected on the planting process that is followed in that area of ​​the region.

The Throwing of Potatoes to the Pot contest summoned sixty participants in two categories: children and seniors. At the same time, a craft market took place.

The day ended with a free tasting of potatoes from Campo de Cartagena. In the bar prepared by the organization there was the possibility of trying them roasted, fried or cooked. Also the giant omelette prepared by the cooks of El Tirol.

The attendees verified the extraordinary quality of the Cartagena tuber. The frosts of last February have slightly reduced the volume of production, around 20% less, but not its flavor or texture.