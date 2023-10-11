If we talk about typical Spanish food and tapas, there are several options that may come to mind. But among the most repeated, few will compete with the classic potato omelet. It is one of the most characteristic dishes of national gastronomy, so it seems appropriate to dedicate the Columbus Day gastro route to it when the National Holiday is celebrated. A tasty tribute, turning to that mixture of potato and egg that brings together all the flavor and essence of the country and that has perhaps united Spain more than the Constitution itself.

Since this traditional dish was born at the end of the 18th century as a nutritious and cheap food that alleviated famines, its preparation has evolved to the pinchos that we taste today. The recipe is as simple as it is tasty and very few can resist it, although around it there is still one of those unanswered debates: “With or without onion?” Surely there have been the most heated discussions about this question, but the answer is simple: all options are valid – although one of you has a ‘concebollista’ preference -.

The Spanish tortilla route

Calle Marengo, 6, Murcia

Cucú Food Experience

The one named as the best potato omelette in the Region of Murcia and one of the 10 best in Spain as finalists in the XIV and XV editions is in this place in the center of Murcia. They specialize in recipes made to the point and at the moment, with top quality ingredients. Their creations range from traditional to the most daring, such as Galician-style octopus or Casar cake.

Calle Santa Teresa, 66, Los Alcázares

La Tropical Restaurant

Considered one of the best tortillas in the Region, its recipe is based on the more than 40 years of experience of its creators. Traditional Mediterranean cuisine very focused on the Mar Menor, along with fusion dishes, is the essence of the restaurant that makes this tapa with potatoes from the Cartagena countryside, free-range eggs and olive oil. No more no less.



Calle Simón García, 57, Murcia

Tavern Map

In an original combination of a Basque tavern, with Asian touches and influences from all over the world, this place with a modern and industrial aesthetic moves and offers a different menu every week, although it maintains its classics, such as omelette. Mapa’s is one of those thin, honeyed skewers at its perfect point, slightly curdled but without being too liquid.

Plaza San Julián, 13, Murcia

Cafe Bar Veronicas

In this place they combine the charm of traditional bars, the best product and the touch of creativity of luxury cuisine to make the entire city fall in love with it. So much so, that it is almost always difficult to find a place, but if you do you will find a first-class tortilla skewer. Here the recipe is a little more curdled, but without ceasing to be honeyed on the inside.

Calle Esperanza, 2, Murcia

Tiyas

This is not a typical place since eating is not allowed in its facilities, but they offer tortillas at home. They are available through Glovo, Just-Eat and their telephone and WhatsApp channels. Thanks to their tortilla pre-preparation processes, they have managed to make this dish an alternative to the most classic ‘fast-food’.

This is the classic version of the potato omelet, the one that never fails, but it is not the only one. The truth is that innovations are many and increasingly numerous. A good number of bars and restaurants have been encouraged to explore new flavors in their potato omelettes, adding all kinds of ingredients to the egg and potato mixture. The result? You will have to try it to describe it. One of the places where it can be difficult to choose is the Cucú Gastrobar in Murcia, with an omelette that is among the ten finalists in the Spanish Championship. It is prepared at the moment and to the taste of the customer, who can choose between varied flavors such as Galician-style octopus, truffle, boletus and even vegan.

Also in the capital, the Mapa tavern, of Basque origins, which stands out for its modern and industrial atmosphere, is worth a visit. Their omelette has positioned itself as one of the best in the city, with a rare and very melty finish. Another of the ‘top’ tortillas in Murcia is at the legendary Café Bar Verónicas, where Samuel Ruiz offers his skewer something more curdled but equally creamy.

If you prefer to enjoy a good potato omelette at home, but you don’t feel like cooking, you can turn to Tiyas, the recently opened brand with home delivery and different flavors for the most innovative. Outside the capital you have to travel to Los Alcázares to get to the obligatory tortilla at Restaurante La Tropical, cooked with a unique recipe from more than 40 years of experience in which they also innovate with the flavors.