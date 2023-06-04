A new opportunity for success has presented itself in the life of the beloved actor Pold Gastelo after overcoming the COVID-19since he has been chosen for the leading role of the new Peruvian film “The potato king“, produced by the actress Raddy Balthazar. The tape will be recorded in Huancayoregion of Junin. What is it about?

The feature film will tell the story of Pedro, played by Pold Gasteloa man from Huanca who moves to Lime With the goal of pursuing a better life, will he succeed? “It’s a success story, of someone who comes from below, like hundreds of Peruvians,” Gastelo said.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage. In a recent press conference it was made public that the script for the film is already finished. Likewise, a casting will be carried out to choose extras and filming is scheduled for August this year. Gerardo Zamora, Percy Chumbe and other talented actors are also part of the cast.

Raddy Balthazarproducer of the film, welcomed the support of the private sector in carrying out “The Potato King”. “People thought it was impossible, now it is a reality,” said the Huancaína. It was noted that 80% of the film will be shot in Huancayo and its beautiful places; while the rest of the scenes, in Lime.

“The King of the Potato”: this is the trailer of the film

The last Friday June 2, Raddy Balthazar, Pold Gastelo and other artists appeared at a press conference and showed the trailer for the new film “The potato king“. HERE We show you the progress.

Who is Pold Gastelo?

Pold Gastelo, born on May 18, 1968, is a renowned and beloved Peruvian actor. The artist has participated in several series and films, such as “The pre“, “graffiti“, “the perricholi” and more. Gastelo has participated in a total of 29 Peruvian audiovisual productions.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect Pold Gastelo?

In the year 2020, Pold Gastelo suffered a serious illness COVID-19So much so that, according to the actor, he had to be induced into a coma and intubated. Fortunately, spend it he managed to overcome the disease and became an example of struggle, perseverance and improvement.

