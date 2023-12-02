Club América and Club León tied 2-2 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Águilas rescued the tie against an emerald team that did not let the tournament leaders breathe.
In this way, in a press conference, the Brazilian strategist André Jardine He shared what his team’s way of playing will be like for the return duel at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ where an overall tie will give them a ticket to the semifinals.
Contrary to what one might think, the Eagles will not go out to take care of the score and will seek to go out and win the game, even though the aggregate gives them a pass to the next round.
“In the América that we seek to build from day one, imagining this moment of being in the Liguilla with América; aggressive, forceful, dominant, especially at home, they must have control of the game, very consistent, they have to be very solid in defense, very concentrating, generating, generating situations”
– André Jardine.
The refereeing issue is a factor that worries the South American coach, since it is something that he cannot control and depends on the good work of the whistlers, especially the central defender who this time will be Fernando Guerrero.
“Of course it is (worrying). They are factors that you do not control. I always try to focus on what we control. That is the team, the training, the strategy, the alignment. I am focused on everything that concerns me, but a bad referee’s decision puts this at risk, the referees know this and focus on getting it right, their job is to do things well, they don’t make mistakes because they want to,” he said.
Regarding his performance, he hopes that the referees do a good job and there is the greatest justice, as well as minimal errors.
“What we want is for them to do their job in the best possible way, as concentrated as possible, that they do not feel pressure to do their job in the best possible way because there is a lot at stake, a beautiful campaign that we do and at the same time In the end we only want justice and that we do not feel harmed in a match as important as this,” he said.
