Manchester (AFP)

Manchester United announced the postponement of his upcoming match with his opponent, Liverpool, in the 34th stage of the English Premier League, which was scheduled for Sunday evening, after his fans invaded the “Old Trafford” stadium in a protest move against the Glazer family, who owns the club.

“Our match against Liverpool has been postponed for safety and security reasons, due to a demonstration,” United said in a statement.

Manchester United fans stormed the “Old Trafford” stadium, before the match, as part of a protest against the club’s American owners.

United fans renewed anger at the club’s own Glazer family over its role in launching the European Champions League, which collapsed only 48 hours after its launch last month, as a result of strong opposition from fans, players, governments, and local, continental and international associations.

The Glazers have owned United since their acquisition in 2005 during a period of massive debt that the club has suffered.

In protest against the transfer of the club’s ownership to the Americans, United fans wore green and gold for matches at the start of the Glazers’ reign, namely the colors of Newton Heath, the club founded in 1878 that eventually became Manchester United after 24 years.

The green and gold scarves and torches returned to “Old Trafford”, while there were a number of banners against the Glazers.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way onto the pitch, chanting, “We want the Glazers out.”

United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward announced that he would leave his post by the end of the year amid the fallout from the Super League project.