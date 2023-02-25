Bologna-Inter. It doesn’t take much to recall memories. Two words, one after the other with a dash in between, which act as a time machine. From that 27 April 2022, Dall’Ara for the Nerazzurri hearts will never be the same again. The match ten months ago was the episode that decided the championship, certainly not the only one but the symbolically most significant one. Because that Bologna-Inter has dragged it along for too long, increasing its importance and creating a hype which made it a crucial junction. It was in favor of Milan.

Like a snowball rolling downhill, starting small and ending up huge, risking doing damage. Bologna-Inter was scheduled for 6 January, on the 20th day. An appointment like any other in a 38-day championship. Important, but not decisive. Days, weeks, months have passed et voila : Dall’Ara’s away game, built up over time with growing anticipation, has become a vital match. It was wedged in the calendar between the 34th and 35th day, between Tonali’s goal at the end in Lazio-Milan and Leao’s at home against Fiorentina, in the 82nd minute following a raise from Terracciano. Goalkeeper despite his accomplice of Devil like Radu, image of the defeat of Dall’Ara.

Thriller

—

Inter showed up at Dall’Ara with a delay of two points from Milan but, in fact, with the asterisk of the game less. Fate still in the hands of the Nerazzurri, but only until that night. Bologna-Inter was postponed to January due to the numerous cases of Covid positivity among the rossoblùs. Inter had appealed to obtain the 3-0 victory by default, but the sports judge Mastrandrea denied reason to the ASL of Bologna and the Sports Court of Appeal confirmed that the match was to be played. The times then lengthened due to the Nerazzurri club’s appeal to the Coni guarantee board, but the request was rejected. Thus we arrived at the height of the Scudetto fight. And it was a thriller: Perisic took the lead immediately (the match couldn’t have started better for Inter), Arnautovic equalized ahead of Dimarco and Radu ducked (ball unleashed from a Croatian lineout) in the 81st minute. Now the Croatian and the Romanian goalkeeper are gone, Arnautovic will not be in the game due to injury and Dima, then left arm and punished in aerial tackle, plays further up and darts on the wing. A year later many things have changed and Inter can redeem that disappointment. But he won’t have to stumble after a good victory (against Porto) as he did up until now in 2023 (2-2 in Monza after Napoli, 0-1 with Empoli after the Super Cup and 0-0 with Sampdoria after the championship derbies). However things go, Bologna-Inter will never again be a match like any other.