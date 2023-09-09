At 30 years old, Tess Gunty attracts all the attention of Anglo-Saxon literary critics. The hutch, winner of the National Book Award in 2022, is a frenetic social satire that through the daily life of a neighborhood community exposes a deranged, consumerist and alienating society. Our critic Javier Aparicio describes how, through a choral story over three hot summer days, the writer proposes a critique of social behavior, collective psychology, sex, violence and helplessness.

Another American, Thomas Wolfe, reappears on Spanish shelves with You can’t go back homeone of his two posthumous works with The network and the rock. Wolfe recovers the character from that novel, George Webber, and his literary desires, to outline a story about unfulfilled dreams and the clash with reality. In The order of chance. Guillermo de Torre among the Borges, Domingo Ródenas de Moya traces a cartography of the Hispanic avant-garde based on the figure of the ultraist writer and his relationship with the Borges brothers, Norah and Jorge Luis.

From orthodoxy and heterodoxy, several books approach the fascinating universe of quantum physics, perhaps the most precise, universal and sophisticated scientific theory of all that have been conceived throughout the history of science. Around these new publications, Juan Arnau reflects on the rationalist fallacy, a limiting vision of the world since it reduces understanding to reason. Along with these essays, this week other genres such as short stories are also present, with criticism from The wanderers, by the Mexican Guadalupe Nettel, and The desperate Muscovite, by the Ukrainian-Argentine Abrasha Rotenberg, as well as poetry with a double review of the books by Enrique Falcón.

The winner of the 2022 National Book Award delves into The Hutch, a modest apartment block located in Vacca Vale, Indiana, once a prosperous and bustling industrial center of the Midwest and today a little less than a ghost town. Separated by very thin partitions that do not completely isolate their solitary existences, the most diverse characters live. Review by Javier Aparicio Maydeu. See also Smartphone shipments plummet George Webber has just achieved his literary dream with a novel about his family and hometown. Praised by literary society and criticized by those he portrays, Webber finds himself exiled without knowing where to find his future, beginning a journey that takes him to New York, London, Paris and Berlin during the 1930s. Review by José María Guelbenzu. The life and intellectual adventure of the ultraist writer Guillermo de Torre, from the Madrid of the avant-garde to exile in Buenos Aires. A cartography of the Hispanic literary movements of the early 20th century. Review by Jordi Amat. Eight stories, which move between realism and fantasy, confront their characters with that obsession that our society has carefully chiseled: that of success and failure. Characters confronted with the unknown and their own fears. Criticism of Carlos Pardo Book of stories take place in Moscow, Geneva, New York and Paris, but they are all generated in Buenos Aires in the sixties and seventies, under the common denominator of the vision of the migrant Jew. Review by J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip. See also “You commit suicide, and I will take care of humanity.” A robot deceives a person to end his life A journey through a trajectory that took its first steps 30 years ago. The author himself offers a synopsis of what we are going to find in these pages: “An epic poem, a dark trilogy and an imminent apocalypse.” Review by Luis Bagué Quílez. Poem divided into fragments of 30 verses. Rebellious and moving lyrics: in almost every corner on every bed. Review by Luis Bagué Quílez. The ideal framework to discover the authentic worldview that quantum mechanics points to, managing to make it entirely understandable at the same time. He explains how all these previous worldviews are suffering from a certain residual Cartesianism and, with this, quantum theory begins to make more sense than ever. Review by Juan Arnau. A fascinating journey, from Schrödinger’s cat to quantum computing, with one of the most prestigious physicists in Spain. Review by Juan Aranu

Michio Kaku reviews the history of physics until reaching the current debates around the search for that unifying theory, the “God equation.” A story in which what is at stake is nothing less than our conception of the universe. See also Josefina Vicens, write so that it is known that we do not write

