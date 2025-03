03/08/2025



Updated at 7:50 p.m.





The 8M demonstration in Madrid has gathered 25,000 people, according to the Government Delegation, already 80,000 according to the organization. They are figures distant from those of previous years due to the weather forecast that has been fulfilled in the capital with heavy rains and winds. Even so, the attendees who have come have done with posters in hand with their claims.