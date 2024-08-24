The first one has been revealed poster Of Pinocchio: UnstrungWe are talking about the new film from the Twisted Childhood Universe (or Poohniverse if you prefer), created with Winnie-the-Pooh – Blood and Honey.
Revealed by Bloody Disgusting, the poster suggests that in the film the puppet who wants to become a real boy abandons his strings to go on a killing spree. description Pinocchio: Unstrung reads: “There is nothing holding him back.”
This comes on top of the announcement that the special effects veteran from Child’s Play and Underworld: Awakening – Todd Masters – joined the film to create the killer puppet.
Details on Pinocchio: Unstrung
“The film will embrace mechanical effects at every turn, from the doll itself to the title of the film,” director Rhys Frake-Waterfield told Bloody Disgusting. “With a significantly larger budget than my last film, Pooh and the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, I aim to make this the definitive Pinocchio horror and my best film to date.”
Pinocchio: Unstrung is scheduled to begin filming in October. The publication worldwide is scheduled for 2025. Frake-Waterfield says casting information will “follow shortly.”
The Twisted Childhood Universe was created by Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios and includes other horror tales such as the aforementioned Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel, as well as the yet-to-be-released Bambi: The Reckoning. Each is based on classic stories that have entered the public domain, with other films in the works including Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and an Avengers-like crossover called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.
