The first one has been revealed poster Of Pinocchio: UnstrungWe are talking about the new film from the Twisted Childhood Universe (or Poohniverse if you prefer), created with Winnie-the-Pooh – Blood and Honey.

Revealed by Bloody Disgusting, the poster suggests that in the film the puppet who wants to become a real boy abandons his strings to go on a killing spree. description Pinocchio: Unstrung reads: “There is nothing holding him back.”

This comes on top of the announcement that the special effects veteran from Child’s Play and Underworld: Awakening – Todd Masters – joined the film to create the killer puppet.