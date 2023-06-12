The avoided tragedies are profoundly toxic because they make us believe that we are immortal, untouchable, made of titanium and, furthermore, it makes us distrust the doomsayers and Cassandras who tell us of collapses and tragedies that, it seems, never come to pass. In technology we could call it the effect of the “2000 effect”, a story that the old people tell around motherboards as the big problem that did not happen. As Sophia Petrillo would say, it was New Year’s Eve 1999. The world was on edge. The threat of the “Year 2000 effect” was real and no one was able to accurately determine the impact that this failure would have on the prehistoric technology of the time. The “millennium bug” was based on the idea that no one would ever make it to the year 2000 or that, if we did, we would already teleport as in star trek To another galaxy far, far away. We did not “future proof” computers and the systems did not keep the years with four digits but with two. So the danger that when changing the year they would go from 1999 to 1990 was true. But it didn’t happen. And not because of a magical act or because computers healed themselves, nor because the doomsayers were wrong, but because many people prepared, worked and avoided disaster.

The rest of us humans, unaware of the effort, made a meme of the “2000 effect” and went on with our lives laughing at the wolf that never came. It is curious that every time someone wants to prevent a technological problem with a high risk of occurring, there is always someone ready to remember the year 2000 or the last time money was spent on a distant failed technological project. The brothers-in-law give their opinion and a lot of critical things such as security and with their slack speech they point out to others that, in the exercise of their cowardice varnished with prudence, they find reasons not to face the madman. These beings of whom we all know a bunch make it so that nothing changes so that, in the medium term, everything gets worse.

Now that we are in the middle of an experiment in the application of the shock doctrine by generative artificial intelligence companies, however, we do not apply the precautionary principles, which we should have drawn from that experience, to other existential risk technologies. Like AIs at the time, quantum computers are among those rare risks, with technology that is immature, expensive, difficult to operate and incomprehensible, for which no one is able to set a deadline. I still remember the jokes about the results of the generative AIs, and the indeterminate terms in which those incomprehensible, opaque and very expensive gadgets would be able to do something useful for nobody. It seemed that it would never arrive and it arrived unexpectedly marking the agenda as an unwanted visitor who wanted to stay and live.

In the case of the quantum, the complexity of quantum mechanics is added, a branch of elusive physics that is closer to mathematical faith than to the empirical. Raúl Limón in this newspaper has been dedicating very interesting pieces to the quantum in which he explains the edges of this theory applied to practice better than I could do on this platform. In this regard, I limit myself to sharing the stupefaction of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, when he was shown a quantum computer during his visit to the IBM headquarters in Poughkeepsie on the occasion of the approval of the CHIPS and Science Act. Biden’s face is a poem. Neither of us understand how that chandelier hanging from an outdated theater is going to be capable of breaking the cryptography of the missile system, of all our telecommunications, or of dissolving Blockchain like a sugar cube. I am sorry for the displeasure that the cryptobros but, if the quantum tsunami effect occurs, we will truly know what an existential risk is. Because if the cryptography that is applied to the data and systems of all states, companies and organizations falls, their services fall and, with them, society as we know it. It won’t be a pandemic with Netflix and Tiktok challenges. It will be a blackout without access to basic services for an indeterminate time. And the problem is that while no one knows when it will happen, everyone knows to prepare but no one knows how. We don’t know if it will be in five or ten years, if it will be with the Visigothic crown that Biden is contemplating, so difficult to operate, or with another lighter, simpler and faster-deploying gadget. If it will be the Chinese or the Americans. But there is a consensus that it will happen. And like self-fulfilling prophecies, the more you believe that technology will work, the more you invest in making it work.

The practical problem that arises from the theory that a quantum computer is capable of solving a mathematical problem in seconds that would now take years to solve is curious. The technology that threatens us is what we need to defend ourselves against. Meanwhile, governments like the United States through the National Institute of Standard and Technology (N.I.S.T.), it takes years dedicating efforts to the development of post-quantum cryptography because they rightly fear that building large-scale quantum computers will be able to crack many, if not all, of the public-key cryptosystems on which the security and integrity of communications and information on the internet is based. Although both NIST and the US government believe it will take 15 to 20 years to have quantum computers, they don’t think it’s sensible to wait for everything to blow up. For this reason, the US federal government’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) asked all federal agencies to identify the systems under their control that use ciphers that can be cracked by a quantum computer; and, once identified, that they plan the implementation of hybrid solutions (current and post-quantum encryption) for what may happen.

In short, we know something needs to be done, there are people doing it, but we don’t really know if it’s going to work in the real world. And it is in that critical period, between the quantum machines working and seeing if the countermeasures do too, that we can kill ourselves as a society.

