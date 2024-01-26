Privatization of the Italian Post Office: the Government gives the green light. Unions on alert

The Council of Ministers “approved, in preliminary examination, a provision which regulates the alienation of a share of the participation held by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in the capital of Poste Italiane Spa, such as to maintain a State participation, even indirect, which ensures public control”. This is stated in the final press release of the Council of Ministers. “The methods of disposal they will also tend to favor the protection of widespread shareholding and the stability of the ownership structure”, it explains.

Two months after the sale of 25% of MPS, the Italian government restarted the divestment plan, starting with Poste Italiane which is currently owned at 29.6% from the Treasury and 35% from the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The proposal is to sell about 13% of the stake held by the Treasury, thus allowing the government to maintain a controlling 51% stake in the company.

Furthermore, Giorgia Meloni, in her recent speech at Premier Time, confirmed her government's intention to advance in privatizations, aiming to obtain 1% of GDP, or approximately 20 billion euros in three years. This follows the previous sale of a stake in Montepaschi.

The next step might involve Eni, where the sale of 4% is being evaluated, with a possible proceeds of 2 billion euros. However, such an operation would be conducted only after the completion of the share buyback plan planned for April. Even the state Railways are currently under discussion, being completely controlled by the state and presenting greater complexity in privatization.

“We said we have to maintain control, so we can't go below 35%.” Thus the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, on the sidelines of an event at Palazzo Mezzanotte, to those who asked him what the share of Poste could be that the Mef will place on the market.

THE confederal secretaries of CGIL CISL UIL (Gesmundo, Cappello and Bocchi) e the general secretaries of the trade unions Slc Cgil, Slp Cisl, Uil Poste (Di Ceglie, Roscigno, Solfaroli) they sent a letter with the request for an urgent meeting to the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti and to the CEO of Poste Italiane, Matteo Del Fante. “We are writing about the news that has circulated in recent weeks and in the last few hours in the press, confirmed by official statements from the Prime Minister, regarding the Government's desire to start a program of partial privatization of the Poste Italiane group, an operation also linked to the new Business plan. We believe – the trade unionists underline – that such a path requires adequate social dialogue with workers' representatives at the outset. We are therefore asking for an urgent meeting aimed at starting a responsible and constructive discussion”.

