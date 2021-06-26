The Netherlands have been one of the best teams in the group stage and undoubtedly one of the most entertaining. They did not appear in many pools, but they have strength and want to give the bell and lift the Eurocup. The first step will be the Czech Republic. A priori they are favorites. Frank De Boer will start with a 1-3-4-1-2.
Sekelenburg himself has stated that if a few weeks ago they had told him that he was going to be the Netherlands’ goalkeeper in the Eurocup, he would have laughed. He signed for Ajax to end his career as a substitute goalkeeper, but Mandanda was injured and assumed the role of starting goalkeeper. A role that has led him to the European Championship … and to De Boer’s wave.
Stefan de Vrij is a defense hardened in a thousand battles and knows that the Czech Republic can give the surprise. You will have to be very attentive to both Schick and the band overflow.
Matthijs de Ligt is part of our 21 of young promises who were called to be protagonists in the Eurocup. He is only 21 years old and is the leader of the Dutch defense. You will have to keep Schick under control.
Daley Blind is the voice of experience. The experienced footballer can act both on the wing and in the center of the defense. He will play as a left center. He warned at a press conference that the Czech Republic should not be underestimated.
Dumfries has exploded at the Euro. The full-back had a good season, but at PSV he was far from the soccer media spotlight. It has broken all the ceilings in the Eurocopa. The lane arrives again and again, and with great danger, to offensive positions.
Marten de Roon is the stamp of Atalanta in the Netherlands. Every self-respecting team has a player from the Bergamesco club. He acts in the double pivot with Frenkie de Jong.
Frenkie de Jong is the soul of the Netherlands. The Barcelona footballer embodies the Dutch style: he supports as the ball goes out, overcomes lines, breaks them with the pass and reaches goal positions.
Patrick Van Aanholt came to the European Championship as a theoretical left-back, but his level in training has made De Boer change his mind.
Georgino Wijnaldum is the Netherlands leader on the pitch. Play behind the forwards, participate in associative football and define. He has scored 3 goals in 3 games.
Wout Weghorst will start up front. Luuk de Jong has been injured and has had to abandon the concentration, so he has an orange carpet towards the eleven.
Memphis Depay is in the prime of his career. The forward scores, assists, dribbles and marks the differences. UEFA has lined him up in the ideal eleven of the group stage. He wants to arrive in Barcelona with a European Championship under his arm.
