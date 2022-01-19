The merengue team goes to the Martínez Valero to see the faces with the Alicante in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. It will be the penultimate match of said round, where RCD Mallorca, Cádiz, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis have already agreed to the next one.
Real Madrid will be without Éder Militao, Jesús Vallejo, Daniel Carvajal, Marco Asensio or Mariano Díaz for this clash. Curiously, on Sunday the 23rd they will have the same rival in LaLiga, but this time at home. Our bet in eleven is as follows:
The Ukrainian goalkeeper was chosen in the match against Alcoyano, so the tendency to give him guard under the sticks in the Copa del Rey could continue. In the rest of the competitions, there are hardly any surprises with Thibaut Courtois.
The Brazilian left back will not add too many minutes while Ferland Mendy is in a position to start. However, in the Copa del Rey we may see him finish being important in winning a title in the last months of his contract.
The suspension of Éder Militao after being sent off in the Spanish Super Cup, organized by the Federation itself as well as the Copa del Rey, places the Madrid native as a favorite to take his place at the back. In recent games he has not usually been a starter, but he is a good option to cover the absence of the Brazilian.
The Austrian footballer is playing it all while his health allows it. He has been absent due to muscle discomfort or positive for COVID-19 in three games throughout the course. In the rest, he has been a starter in all.
The absence of Daniel Carvajal once again places the Galician as a favorite to occupy the position of right back. The last matches have been played there, except for the previous clash in the Copa del Rey, where he was a substitute, leaving the place to Nacho Fernández.
The Spanish-Brazilian pivot is a key piece and has not played two games throughout the course, one due to a technical decision and the other due to suspension of yellow cards. He is used to dosing himself in a few games, so it would not be surprising if he continues to put titles on track soon.
The French and Congolese midfielder has made seven starts in 20 games since he landed in the capital, one of them in the previous cup round. It could be a competition in which to demonstrate the reason for his signing, with a view to dosing a veteran midfielder with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.
The Uruguayan midfielder comes from not being a starter in the last three games, but from being key with his goal in extra time in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. They have already completed the previous round of the Copa del Rey, so participating from the start again would mean an important morale boost.
The Belgian left winger has started eight games this season, one of them in the Copa del Rey, where he provided an assist to beat Alcoyano (1-3). Despite the fact that Vinícius Júnior’s form is much better, we believe that he will have an opportunity and that the Brazilian will be dosed from the start.
The Brazilian right winger has enjoyed 11 starts, including one in the Copa del Rey, where he gave an assist to beat Alcoyano. He comes from giving two in the Spanish Super Cup, with what could be a good prize to start in this contest.
The Serbian center forward has enjoyed a starting role throughout the course in his 13 outings. He has watched the Spanish Super Cup from the bench after overcoming a positive for COVID-19. Dosing Karim Benzema and showing the Balkan that he is trusted could be excuses to see him start.
#Real #Madrid #visit #Elche #Copa #del #Rey
Leave a Reply