For the 2022 Professional League Cup, Boca Juniors will visit Aldosivi at José María Minella next Wednesday. Next, we review the eleven that Sebastián Battaglia would line up to face those led by Martín Palermo in the domestic tournament:
Boca’s goalkeeper comes a game where he failed to save the team from Colón’s draw on the hour. He must once again redeem himself and begin raise your voice defensive stops on balls to avoid losing concentration.
Far from feeling heavy due to the stoppage and the intensity of the preseason, Cali does not stop complying and giving his skin to avoid rival attacks. Captain.
The Colombian overshadowed his game due to a lack of concentration in defense that ended in the agonizing draw of Colón. Battaglia would choose to extend his trust and keeps Sández and Barco expectant.
They went to look for him because of his level in the Peruvian National Team and, after a time of adaptation, he began to show what he is made of. Attack, attack, attack…
In silence, the Colombian earned an unalterable place in Sebastián Battaglia’s eleven. Yesterday, Juan Román Riquelme praised his role in the squad/team. The 5.
Who was singled out for playing a game in the neighborhood with friends and yesterday defended by Vice President Juan Román Riquelme, comes from an acceptable game against Colón and therefore will remain immaculate in the central rear.
The midfielder emerged from the Boca quarry had an almost perfect comeback against Colón. But with a detail: she only stayed in the first time. As the games go by, he will gain confidence and physical rhythm to be able to maintain it and make the fans happy.
Due to the loss of Juan Ramírez due to a blow to the ankle in the match against Colón, Battaglia will have to decide between the Octopus and almond as an intermediate midfielder. At this time, the former Lanús is a bit ahead of him.
The Pipe He silenced all the versions and opinions that arose from his return to Boca with just one shot on goal against Colón. The one he had, he sent her to keep. Now he will have to do it as a visitor against Tiburón de Palermo. Will he continue on a streak?
sage, brand new Mouth No. 10, was under scrutiny after the match against Colón. According to Riquelme, in the play that -without a goalkeeper and winning 1-0- he shot over the crossbar, he had to apply a pause to earn a foul and have Lértora sent off to take over the match.
It will remain in him if he pigeons or goes out to give twice to show that he is up to such an institution and number.
The Colombian was the figure of the match in the debut against sabalero: faced, assisted and gave a hand in the recovery. Everyone wonders why he can’t get his songs in order off the field, because inside – whenever he wants to – he shines.
