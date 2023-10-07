The shared candidacy for the 2030 World Cup that FIFA has awarded to Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay has been the news that has dominated the front pages this week. After knowing that the final phase will be played between Morocco, Portugal and Spain and that the first matches will be played in South America. At the moment the decision is very recent, so it is not known exactly which stadiums will host matches for the highest competition in world football. These are the possible locations:
The original Portugal-Spain candidacy has been changing, and after a candidacy with Ukraine was discussed, the idea of Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay has caught on better. Spain intends to host the final, and although cities have not yet been confirmed, Spain has 15 stadiums under review as possible venues. Balaídos, El Molinón, Riazor, San Mamés, Anoeta, La Romareda, Camp Nou, Cornellà-El Prat, Santiago Bernabéu, Metropolitano, Nuevo Mestalla, Nueva Condomina, La Cartuja, La Rosaleda and Gran Canaria They are the stadiums that could host a World Cup match.
In the case of Portugal everything is much clearer. Everything indicates that there will be three stadiums that will host World Cup matches, being Alvalade, Da Luz and Do Dragao the stadiums. All three are expected to pass the reviews.
Morocco has been one of the latest additions to the bid, so it is not known exactly what the stadiums could be or how many games they will have. Rabat, Casablanca, Tangier, Agadir, Marrakech and Fez They are the options, especially because there are stadiums that will be renovated and others that will be built from scratch.
South American countries will only host three matches. There will be three inaugural ones, being the first of all in Uruguay. This is what FIFA has decided, in tribute to the first World Cup in history that was played there 100 years ago. The stadium will be Montevideo Centennial.
In Argentina the idea is not so clear. The reigning world champion will play her opening match in her country, but there are many options open to host the match. Monumental Stadium, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Ciudad de La Plata-Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Único Madre de Cities Stadium of Santiago del Estero, Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, Libertadores de América Stadium-Ricardo Enrique Bochini of Independiente and Presidente Perón Stadium of Racing are the options today.
At the moment there is not much information about the 2030 World Cup, so it is not known exactly where the match in Paraguay will be played. As in the cases of Argentina and Uruguay, Paraguay will have only one match, and it will be the inaugural match for its team.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#venues #World #Cup #Spain #Morocco #final