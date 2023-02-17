Although we are in the middle of the season and the latest movements in the European football transfer market have recently finished, with Enzo Fernández arriving at Chelsea from England as one of the most resonant transfers, the dance is always there, it never stops.
Therefore, below we will review a list of rumors for the next market, taking into account the world champion Argentine soccer players.
“In these hours the father of Alexis Mac Allister will travel to negotiate his future. It will surely be out of Brighton after June. He already has a chance,” said journalist Gastón Edul. The creative midfielder was one of the surprising figures of the “Albiceleste” team in the World Cup and that is why several big teams want him.
“The termination clause affects my agents and the club, so I don’t know what will happen at the end of the year. I don’t know what will become of me, much less of Mourinho. I would like him to train me because he is one of the best, I would like to win with him, but I want to win with Roma. I know it’s more difficult to succeed in the Europa League, but next year I’d like to be in the Champions League.” explained La Joya, whose rescission clause is 12 million euros although it rises to 20 million in the event that it is an Italian team that tries to stay with the former Institute.
According to the Daily Mail, the owners of Aston Villa are aware of the great increase in the value of the candidate for the FIFA The Best award for the best goalkeeper of the season, so they do not rule out selling him in the next transfer market to reinforce the rest of his team. squad and thus return to play continental competitions. “I came close to playing in Ligue 1 several times when I was younger. PSG is a great club with great players.”shot.
According to Pete O’Rourke, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are studying the possibility of staying with the Inter captain in the next transfer market: the three English teams want the “Bull”. It is estimated that a potential transfer would be around a figure close to 80 million euros.
The first meeting between PSG and Leo Messi’s entourage has already taken place. There is another meeting scheduled for the next few days. The panorama is the same: the only team with which he is negotiating the representation of Leo Messi is PSG. “I don’t think Leo will ever Barcelona. The conditions are not given. There is no offer nor do we speak with Laporta”said his father Jorge.
#top #transfers #Argentine #soccer #players #midyear #transfer #market
Leave a Reply