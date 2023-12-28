Tigres had a great 2023. The feline team won the Clausura 2023 title and reached the final of Apertura 2023. The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi will seek to remain in the first places in the Liga MX and fight for the title again.
The cats have one of the most powerful squads in the entire Liga MX and have strengthened their team for Clausura 2024 with the arrival of Juan Brunetta. The Argentine striker, former Santos Laguna player,
Brunetta has just scored eight goals and given eleven assists during the regular phase of Apertura 2023. In the group stage of the same tournament he scored two goals in two games.
This is how the felines would look with the arrival of Juan Brunetta:
Although there are some rumors that place him outside the feline institution, the truth is that everything indicates that Nahuel will continue to be the starter under the three suits.
The veteran right back continues at a high level and at the beginning of Clausura 2024 he will start as a starter, above Jesús Garza. Aquino is still in great shape despite his age.
Pizarro is another of the 'oldies' of Tigres, but with each tournament, like wine, he seems to get better. The 'Count' has excelled as a central defender.
Given the possible departure of Samir Caetano, Diego Reyes could take over as the starter at the start of Clausura 2024.
The left back of the cats has established himself in this position. The Atlas youth player is a fixture on this field and he looks more and more solid.
The Uruguayan midfielder has not yet shown his best version with the cats. Gorriarán has delivered, but he has more to contribute to this team.
Although he seems slower and slower, the Brazilian midfielder has raised his football level in the last two tournaments. Carioca is a leader in the middle of the field, he helps defend and also distributes the game.
The Colombian winger is coming off a disappointing tournament. He will seek to regain his level in Clausura 2024.
Diego Lainez has grown up under the shelter of Robert Dante Siboldi. The winger is no longer the player who faced every time he had the ball, but has become a more complete element, with back-and-forth.
The Argentine forward had a great year with Santos Laguna. Brunetta contributes both in scoring and in association football.
Nicolás Ibáñez showed that he is ready to be a starter in Tigres. Despite his injuries, Gignac scored a good number of goals in 2023. Who will be the starting nine for the UANL team?
#Tigres #arrival #Brunetta
